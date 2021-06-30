During the night of today, June 29, 2021, it was announced that Yosseline Hoffman, a Mexican youtuber better known as YosStop, was detained by the Attorney General’s Office of Mexico City (FGJCDMX) on child pornography charges.

According to Carlos Jiménez, a reporter for ImagenTV, the arrest was carried out without any kind of resistance. Hoffman was charged with broadcasting a video of a rape victim, and a lawsuit was filed against her three months ago. Ainara Suárez, the victim, points out that The youtuber shared a material where she suffered a rape as a minor, thus explaining the charges.

This event took place in 2018, where the young woman was sexually assaulted with an object by four teenagers who recorded her and uploaded the video to social networks. In addition to the youtuber, these people are also denounced.

The victim and accusing party argued that they had suffered mockery that affected them morally after Hoffman’s act. At the moment it is unknown how this case will progress, but it is likely that in the coming days we will have more information about it.

