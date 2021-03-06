At Yosra Frawes, the profession of lawyer and activist commitment are easily confused. This February, she got involved in the defense of a group of 15 women from the city of Gafsa who are leading an unprecedented, highly symbolic action: a divorce petition to have the right to work. The governor of this region of southern Tunisia refused to recruit them on the pretext that being married they were not given priority, because they were taken care of by their husbands. It relies for this on article 23 of the Personal Status Code, which makes the man the head of the family. “We have a responsibility to relay the voice of these women,” says Yosra Frawes, president since 2018 of the Tunisian Association of Democratic Women (ATFD), which campaigns for women’s rights.

Thirty years of struggles

After studying law at the University of Tunis, where she cut her teeth in a student union, Yosra Frawes joined the bar in 2005. She was born 44 years ago in Djedeida, a rural town near the capital, near which grew textile factories which employed a large female workforce.

The militant seed was already germinating in high school. The trigger took place in 1996: she attended, for the first time, an activity of the ATFD, an association founded in 1989. She then made a promise to herself to join this movement. In 1999, baccalaureate in hand, the young Yosra went, on the very day of her enrollment in college, to the ATFD youth club, “a space for political and social struggle for a project of an egalitarian society”. Since then, she has often found herself in the forefront, in battles to be fought, as in street demonstrations.

Yosra Frawes has a particular attachment to the law against violence against women of 2017, of which she was one of the drafters, while she participated in the work of the High Authority for the achievement of the objectives of the revolution. The text, still far from being applied, echoes his journey. “It is the result of thirty years of struggles by the Tunisian feminist movement. His priority is to enforce this law and to win the tough battle for equality in inheritance.

A commitment forged under the Ben ALi regime

With unfailing dynamism, Yosra Frawes is not afraid of anything. It must be said that his commitment was forged under the terrible regime of Ben Ali, the deposed president. And against him. “For the students, it was an expensive commitment. The regime was in total denial about violations of women’s rights. For him, we were “a public danger”. We were prevented from passing the competitive examinations for the judiciary, from entering the public service, the association’s bank accounts were blocked. It was not easy to be an activist. We were accused of importing concepts from the West. We were in the minority in numbers, but very combative. “

ATFD is one of the pivotal organizations of the Tunisian revolution. The association has worked tirelessly to build up a “progressive force” with the UGTT trade union center and with civil society, including the Tunisian Human Rights League, the lawyers’ movement, Amnesty. “International support has enabled us to activate alert and denunciation mechanisms,” explains Yosra Frawes, also delegate for Tunisia of the International Federation of Human Rights (FIDH).

Among the struggles that have forged her convictions and her experience, she likes to evoke solidarity with the workers’ movement in the Gafsa mining basin, support for women victims of harassment by police officers, the first on-call centers in women’s reception centers. victims of violence, or the inclusion of parity in the new Constitution, a great victory.

The lawyer is also very proud to have been alongside Jabeur Mejri to obtain his release. This young blogger served two years in prison for posting cartoons of the prophet on social networks.

Today, headwinds are blowing over women’s struggles. The health crisis has worsened the violence and plunged many women into unemployment and precariousness, including higher education graduates. “We are not done with discrimination. We always wear the dowry on the back. Our rights are never acquired, ”says the feminist activist. “Since the 2019 elections, women’s rights are no longer in the priorities of current leaders,” she laments. “We must never lower our guard”, underlines the activist, evoking how the Islamists of Ennahdha had, in 2012, tried to question the achievements of Tunisian women: replace the term equality by that of complementarity, register the sharia as a source of law, withdraw Tunisia from the UN convention on the elimination of all forms of discrimination against women… “It was a moment of great fragility. We have intensified the resistance. “