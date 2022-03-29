The sixth anniversary of Clash Royale ended with an undisputed winner: YoSoyRick. The Mexican creator rose above monsters like Beniju, Artube Clash or SirTag. To celebrate his victory and the news of the game, we chatted with him.

EarthGamer: How does it feel to be selected as the only Latino captain and one of the two Hispanics along with Beniju?

i am rick: So much excitement! I have no words to describe how happy it makes me to be part of this event and even more so being the only Latino captain. I know the level that Beniju is at and it is an absolute pleasure to be in this together

GT: You have not left the Top 3 in the Royale Crown Down, what would you say to the entire community that supported you in this tournament?

YSR: Everywhere I have let you know, I always trusted you! From the beginning I was the first to trust our team. I never doubted what we were capable of. We always knew that losing is not an option.

Clash Royale had a strong rise in popularity this year | Source: SuperCell

GT: Do you think that SuperCell should turn more to the Spanish-speaking community?

Completely. There is a huge number of Hispanic players and a lot of talent that should be given more opportunity.

GT: Over the years, what has changed the most for you as a Clash Royale player and content creator?

YSR: As a player mainly experience. He changed a lot to be able to enjoy competitions more. I have learned that the key is to know how to adapt to new goals, new formats and new cards as soon as possible!

As a content creator, the comfort with which I can be with my people and the fluidity that I feel when I’m live or while I’m recording a video. Before, YoSoyRick was a character today I don’t recognize the character anymore haha

YoSoyRick was the winner of the Royale Crown Down | Source: SuperCell

GT: What did you think of the special tournament for the sixth anniversary?

YSR: I liked. Although like everything it can also improve a lot. I see this as an opportunity with a lot of potential to create more events with content creators and bring a lot of life to the game!

GT: Should the miner be nerfed? What is your currently favorite troop, structure and spell?

YSR: I like the miner! Leave him alone, could you make him hit like Pekka? hahaha The troop is between Bowling and the Skeleton King, it structures the cannon and spell for a long time is the Tornado.

We recommend: PlayStation exclusives would suffer if they were on PS Plus on the first day

GT: Next season there will be changes to the balance and possibly the game in general, what are your predictions?

Nerf: Valkyrie, Queen, Earthquake, Ghost, Bandit, Fire Spirit

Buff: Golden Knight, Skeleton Barrel, Goblin Hut, Elixir Collector

BORAMDEKUIN! | Source: SuperCell

GT: Boramdekuin or Añá? *wink, wink*

YSR: Boramdekuin!!!

YoSoyRick is one of the most important Spanish-speaking creators in the world and his role within the community was important for Clash Royale to have the rebound that it gave at the beginning of 2022. Likewise, over the years he became one of the most authoritative voices to talk about the state of the game.

Don’t forget to comment on the TierraGamer’s social networks or join our Discord server to continue the conversation.