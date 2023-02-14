Nippon Shock Editions announces that the book Yoshiyuki Tomino & Gundam: the great animated fresco of the Universal Century Of Jacopo Mistè will be officially presented at the next edition of Romicswhich will take place from 30 March to 2 April next, in the usual location of Fiera Roma.

It will be possible to purchase the book at the stand of Nippon Shock Editions. It is defined by the publisher as “the most authoritative essay on the world, on the narrative and on the continuity of the various Gundams set in the Universal Century”. Below you will find, exclusively for Akiba Gamers, the commentary and description of the book directly from the author Jacopo Mistè.

“I shouldn’t be the one to say this, but I consider this essay a masterpiece. I wrote YOSHIYUKI TOMINO & GUNDAM trying to imagine, if I were the reader, what I would like to find in the definitive Gundam book or which comes closest to that concept.

Since I’m not a maniac of Gunpla and modeling but Gundam I love it for the narrative, the characters and the tenor of the stories, I gave myself the answer: I would like to find everything concerning the messages, the narrative and the continuity of those events inside . We write the perfect volume for continuity enthusiasts, for those who want to know everything about the world, historical moments and the characters we loved in anime. The book is an act of love for the saga and, as made by an enthusiast who does not believe in subjective evaluations but only in what the original authors say, it was written in a disproportionately long period of time to find every possible kind of official information from official sources.

Clearly perfection is not of this world and surely there will always be criticisms. Maybe (I really hope not!) errors too. But this undoubtedly remains, for the amount of information that you will find inside, for the background that I am sure will involve you as they involved me, and for the painstaking care that took two years to create, certainly the most authoritative book on this subject that you will find not only in Italian, but also in English.”

– Jacopo Miste

YOSHIYUKI TOMINO & GUNDAM: THE GREAT ANIMATED FRESCO OF THE UNIVERSAL CENTURY aims to be the definitive reference text, in the West, on the Gundamic works of the UC historical period and those made by the creator of the saga.

It’s a fan-for-fan essay on the continuity of the saga and on everything from the narrative side that makes us love Tomino’s imaginary world.

From the first series of 1979 up to ∀ Gundam of 1999 you will find, for each work examined:

A very detailed plot summary updated to the most recent continuity, which largely takes into account additional information from official extra-anime material.

A long and full-bodied analysis of its contents and the meanings that the authors intend to convey.

Lots of background on the production genesis, mainly based on original sources and interviews with the staff. It almost reaches a thousand voices.

As detailed as possible summaries of many of the core non-animated works of the franchise: Gaia Gear (novel and radio play), the Space Ephemera; Crossbone Gundam, The Glow of Hathaway, War Chronicles of the Year 0122, Silhouette Formula 91, Four Story, Sensitive Eyes of Sisters, High-Streamer, Beltorchika’s Children…

Some exclusive bonuses: the first “gloomy” subject of Gundam ZZ from 1985 and the provisional one of Crossbone Gundam signed by Tomino.

Official answers to fundamental questions. Why are gundamic heroes always the sons of engineers who built the current Gundam and have the Oedipus Complex? What did the Titans want to do with the three Gundam MK-IIs? Where does Sayla come from in Gundam ZZ and why does she know Leina Ashta? What is the common origin of Glemy Toto and Elpeo Ple? Why does Char become a murderous monster in Char’s Counterattack? The True Meanings of the Dark Age of ∀ Gundam and the Death of the AU. What is really canonical and what is not in the gundamic world?

The book aims to be the first volume of two planned. The second, if sales go well, will start from MS IGLOO and will reach the last UC production