Last April 1ston the occasion of the latest spring Romics edition, Nippon Shock Editions officially presented the book Yoshiyuki Tomino & Gundam: the great animated fresco of the Universal Centurywritten by Jacopo Mistè — former author of “Guide to super and real robots. Japanese robotic animation from 1980 to 1999”. This is the first volume, of three foreseen, of the essay which aims to become the richest and most in-depth guide to Mobile Suit Gundam, more specifically to the calendar of the universal centuryto the works that populate it and to the director who gave birth to it, Yoshiyuki Tomino.

The volume was on sale at the fair at the stand of Nippon Shock and we have had occasion to receive a copy from the same author in order to review it. And who, if not the undersignedcould tell you about Gundams and in particular of what the author calls “a masterpiece” of its kind? Here is our review of Yoshiyuki Tomino & Gundam: the great animated fresco of the Universal Century.

Title: Yoshiyuki Tomino & Gundam: the great animated fresco of the Universal Century

Italian release: Romics 2023 (preview), June 2023



Number of volumes: 1 (of 3)

Publishing house: Nippon Shock Editions

Type: wise

Author: Jacopo Mistè

Format: 17×25

Number of pages: 368 We have reviewed Yoshiyuki Tomino & Gundam: the great animated fresco of the Universal Century through the press volume provided by the author.

Unlike most fans of Gundamsthe author of Yoshiyuki Tomino & Gundam is an admirer of the story, the setting, the characters and everything that surrounds the narrative universe of the saga of sunrisebut not the merchandise nor the very famous GUNPLA. Mistè has reiterated on several occasions that he has never touched a model kit of his in his life. However, his immense passion for the universe and the continuity of the saga shines through from the book, deepened not only through the animated works, but also by thoroughly investigating all the collateral material, most of the time available only in Japan and in the local language . This is how the author reconstructs the canonicity of events starting from One Year War narrated in Kidō Senshi Gundam and arriving – with this first volume – to talk about G-Saviouralso dedicating a substantial space to works such as the OVA series not directed by Tomino and proposing bonus chapters in which he tells us the story and the vicissitudes of the creation of products as non-canonical Gaia Gear and the aforementioned film as well as the novel series by Hathaway’s Flash. from which one of the last animated feature films produced for the saga is based.

Each of the chapters dedicated to the respective products — whether they are television series, films, novels or miniseries for the home video market — is made up of a more than ever detailed summary of the events of the entire workintegrated as much as possible with information on the setting and on events never seen on the screen, told instead through paper publications considered 100% official by sunrise and produced under his supervision (but of course only available in Japanese) as well as related episodes of the mini-series Gundam Evolve and short films only shown under certain circumstances, and even video games that are considered canon for the purposes of the timeline.

The second part of each section contains details on the background and the making of the Gundams in question, from the background on the production to the director’s statements, from the ideas discarded in the final product to the differences between the various media (series intended for the TV circuit and summary films, novels and comics)but also unpublished details on the arrangement and rearrangement of space colony, on mobile suit design — both in terms of mechanical design that in fiction within history – with quite interesting anecdotes that will not fail to amaze you. From the involvement of Mamoru Nagano to his repeated dismissals, from the participation of GAINAX extension And Hideaki Anno in the mechanical design of Char’s Counterattack and how the latter was bewitched by Victory Gundam so much so that he considers it essential for the creation of his own Evangelion.

The pages containing the summaries, in my opinion, are fully appreciable only if the reader has already read or viewed the works in question, unfortunately we cannot say the same if he finds himself reading the detailed summary of unpublished productions such as novels and the audio drama of Gaia Gear or souls he hasn’t seen yet. The summary serves as a detailed review, integrated with explanations absent in the animated version, but cannot replace the actual fruition of the work in question. However, such summaries are essential for understanding narrated story elements (often for budget reasons) incompletely or roughly in animefor example in the case of Gundam ZZ — with very important events completely ignored in the episodes — and in the aforementioned Char’s counterattacka chapter in which Jacopo explains the true intentions of casvalthe role and effective functioning of the Psycho-Frame and the ways in which Londo Bell possess enemy technology. On the contrary, the second part of the chapters that make up the book is extremely enjoyable and full of indiscretions that will arouse your curiosity and leave you with the desire to find out more, and even more.

For each of the information reported in the book, the sources of origin are indicated in detailincluding official material translated by Mark Simmonsthe man considered the bridge between Japan and the West for the universe of Gundamsas well as what we can consider its Italian equivalent, the late Christian Giorgi known online as Garion Oh, an incredible resource to which the author of the book drew for advice as authoritative as possible, as well as the one to which this work is dedicated. To the information proven by facts and original sources are added the subjective opinions (for some readers that cannot be shared) but extremely professional of the author, who expresses his liking or not for the series or film in question, for example about the bad screenplay of Stardust Memory and the appreciation of Victory Gundam despite its commercial failure. Finally, Mistè’s way of narrating makes reading very smooth and able to maintain a high level of attention throughout the entire length of the essay.

If in terms of content we are faced with a truly essential work for any fan of Gundams that can be considered as such, there is some small criticism to be made for the paper edition. Unfortunately, although the cover is truly captivating and printed in excellent quality, the same cannot be said for the internal pages: the paper has a printed texture which sometimes makes it difficult to read and, due to the incredible amount of text 368 pages, the line spacing has been reduced to a minimum in order to keep the font size acceptable. The worst end, however, they do the images and photos within the pages, printed in black and white, often too small and too low quality to allow us to fully enjoy them. This is a choice that I cannot consider senseless, however, given that printing the entire book on color coated paper would have caused an incredible increase in price. We just have to hope for such a success as to allow the publishing house to reprint this series in a future edition Extra-luxury deluxewith color pages and glossy paper.

Who do we recommend Yoshiyuki Tomino & Gundam to?

This first book of Jacopo Mistè dedicated to the saga of Gundams it certainly is addressed to all faithful fans of the animated epic of sunrise, decidedly less for those approaching this brand for the first time. As we have already explained above, the summaries of the various works can best be enjoyed only with a “visual support” given by a previous vision of the anime or by reading the paper works. Those who know the Gundams of “alternative universes” — since 1999 known as “other historical periods” of a shared timeline with lo universal century — you will not find in this book chapters dedicated to series such as SEED, 00, G or IRON-BLOODED ORPHANSbecause Mistè’s work is aimed solely at explaining, reconstructing and dissecting the Space Age imagined by Tomino and carried on by the studio for over forty years of production.

Detailed summaries for each work covered

Incredible amount of information and background on their creation

Written by consulting and quoting authoritative sources and official material See also The Flash, Tom Cruise saw the film and was thrilled The layout and the edition in general deserved a more valuable workmanship

Small and black and white images are too sacrificed