Yoshitaka Tamakian artist known in the gaming sector for having created artwork for Shining Force by SEGA, for Landstalker and Alundra, is died on July 13, 2023 at the age of 55. The news was only now given by his official X account.

Tamaki worked as an illustrator, character designer and scenario writer, leaving his mark on each of the titles he touched. He died of lung cancerbut he wanted to work until the end of his days, even while he was under therapy.