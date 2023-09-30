Yoshitaka Tamakian artist known in the gaming sector for having created artwork for Shining Force by SEGA, for Landstalker and Alundra, is died on July 13, 2023 at the age of 55. The news was only now given by his official X account.
Tamaki worked as an illustrator, character designer and scenario writer, leaving his mark on each of the titles he touched. He died of lung cancerbut he wanted to work until the end of his days, even while he was under therapy.
Private funerals
It was the family who chose not to make the news of his death public until today. THE funerals they were held in private, attended only by his closest relatives and friends. The tweet with the sad announcement expresses the hope that his works will not be forgotten.
Although the most recent chapters of the Shining Force series have Tony Taka as the main artist, it was in fact Yoshitaka Tamaki who defined his characters with the first, unforgettable chapter.
