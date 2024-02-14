Yoshitaka Murayamafamous game developer known for Eiyuden Chronicle and Suikoden, is died. She was 55 years old. The announcement comes from his colleagues, who shared the message which you can find below, in translation.

“Hello everyone, with great pain and sadness We must inform you that screenwriter and head of Rabbit& Bear Studios, Yoshitaka Murayama, passed away on February 6 due to complications from an ongoing illness.”

“Murayama began the journey towards creating Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes in 2020 thanks to the support of its loyal fans on Kickstarter. Throughout the game's three-plus years of development, it was always the passion of his fans that guided his creative vision and motivated him to put his all into the project.”

“His hard work on Eiyuden Chronicle as a screenwriter is over, but as his collaborators and friends it saddens us knowing that he won't be able to see the reactions of his fans.”

“Yet, even with these feelings, we must accept reality who is no longer with us and continue to carry on his dream by publishing Eiyuden Chronicle to the world.”

“We want live up to his legacy and his vision with this game and we know that he would have wanted the rich world he created with Eiyuden Chronicle to live on.”

“His family sincerely appreciates your prayers and support, but asks for maintain privacy and not to send flowers, messages or other offers.”

“We will have more information about Rabbit & Bear's organizational changes and changes to some Kickstarter rewards in the near future.”

“For now, we appreciate your continued support. Rabbit & Bear Studios, Junko Kawano, Junichi Murakami, Osamu Komuta”