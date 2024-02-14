We learn of the news of the passing of Yoshitaka Murayamathe game designer who brought the series to life Suikoden in home KONAMIand more recently to his spiritual successor Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroesdeveloped by the studio he founded, Rabbit & Bear and scheduled for April 23.

The news comes from the account X official of the game, who communicates that Murayama, who wrote the screenplay of the title, has no longer been with us since February 6 for complications following an illness. Below we propose the translated message released by the development team.

The announcement of Rabbit & Bear Studios

Hello everyone, it is with great sadness that we inform you that the screenwriter and head of Rabbit & Bear Studios, Yoshitaka Murayamapassed away on February 6 due to complications from an ongoing illness.

Murayama began his journey in creating Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes in 2020 thanks to the support of his loyal fans on Kickstarter. During the game's three-plus years of development, it was the passion of his fans that guided his creative vision and motivated him to put his all into the project.

His hard work on Eiyuden Chronicle he was finished as a screenwriter but, as his collaborators and friends, we are saddened to know that he will not be able to see the reactions of his fans. However, even with these feelings, we must accept the reality that he is no longer with us and continue to carry forward the dream of him releasing Eiyuden Chronicle around the world.

With this game we want to maintain his legacy and his vision, and we know that he would have wanted a game rich in content, that the rich world he created with Eiyuden Chronicle would continue to live on. His family appreciates your prayers and support but asks that you maintain privacy and do not send flowers, mail or other offerings.

We will have more information on the organizational changes of Rabbit & Bear and about changes to some Kickstarter rewards in the near future. For now, we appreciate your continued support.

Rabbit & Bear Studios,

Junko Kawano

Junichi Murakami

Osamu Komuta

Source: Rabbit & Bear