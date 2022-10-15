On its own page Twitterthe animator Makoto Tamaru gave the sad news of the death of Yoshitaka Kohno, fellow animator who died of a crisis. Throughout his career he has worked for various animation studios, such as Ashi Productions, AICAnd ufotable.

Kohno he was the character designer for series of the likes of Magical Girl Pretty Sammy And Magical Cananbut it is as an animator that he has worked with hits such as BLEACH, DEMON SLAYER: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Berserk: The Golden Age Arc III – The Advent, Tenchi Forever !: The Movie, Martian Successor Nadesico: The Motion Picture – Prince of Darkness, Queen’s Blade: Beautiful WarriorsAnd Shangri-La.

He also worked as an animation director for BLEACH the Movie: Memories of Nobody, Ah! My Goddess: The Movie, Tenchi Muyo GXP, Magical Canan, Battle Athletes Victory, Katsugeki: Touken Ranbu, Dual! Parallel Trouble AdventureAnd God Mars: Untold Legend.

Source: Makoto Tamaru Twitter Street Anime News Network