After years of waiting Cuphead finally received a physical edition, not long ago. Now not content with the standard package, Studio MDHR has been doing their best to create multiple special versions, and one of these presents us with a collaboration with Yoshitaka Amano, the famous Final Fantasy artist.

Through its official Twitter account, Studio MDHR revealed the Deluxe Edition of Cuphead Japan exclusive. In addition to offering what we usually see in this type of packages, this version features a case with a specially created illustration by Amanowhich has the characteristic style of the artist.

“This is the cover art unveiling of the DLC soundtrack, a collaboration between world famous artist Yoshitaka Amano and Cuphead! It pays homage to the various classic fantasy RPGs that inspired Cuphead. Look at the fierce battle with the devil! Available only in DELUXE 1st RUN which comes with the bundle version of this work released by @sdxgames!”

世界 的 アーティスト 喜孝 氏 と Cuphead の コラボ による dlc サント ラ の お 披露 目 です！ Cuphead の 着想 の 元 と なっ た 様々 な 名作 名作 ファンタジー ファンタジー ファンタジー ファンタジー へ の オマージュ と て い ます。 デビル と の 激闘 を を@sdxgames より発売の本作パッケージ版に付属するDELUXE 1st RUNのみで入手できます！ pic.twitter.com/M9tGMjBNup — Studio MDHR (@StudioMDHR) February 15, 2023

Amano’s art looks spectacular. Although the classic designs of Cuphead and company have disappeared, there are still a couple of elements that remind us of the original game. Unfortunately, the Deluxe Edition is exclusive to Japan, and at the moment it seems that it will not leave this region.

On a related note, this is why it took so long for the physical version of the game to come out. Similarly, the Cuphead DLC reaches a new milestone in sales.

Editor’s note:

I want to have that edition just because of Amano’s art. The work of this artist is spectacular and, although he no longer has a role within the new Final Fantasy, his style will always be synonymous with this franchise.

Via: Studio MDHR