As you probably already know, one of the great Japanese guests proposed by the fair is none other than Yoshitaka Amanoicon best known for his spectacular illustrations for the videogame saga FINAL FANTASYbut that in the course of his career he has also had to do with franchises of the caliber of Time Bokan, Yatterman, Vampire Hunter D and Tekkaman.

The artist will be at the center of a dedicated panel that will bear the name The Genius of Yoshitaka Amanoto be held inside the Giglio Theater the October 30give her 16:30 at 17:30.

A panel to talk about the life and career of the legendary artist Amano Yoshitaka Sensei, creator of the illustrations for the universe of “Final Fantasy”.

Will you participate in this unmissable event? Let us know in the comments!

Source: Official site