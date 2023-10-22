Final Fantasy 14 director and producer Naoki Yoshida has responded to the player who recently earned all achievements in the game.

The game has over 2700 in-game achievements and after 10 years, one player in Japan finally earned them all.

At a press conference during the Final Fantasy 14 Fan Fest in London, Yoshida said he would be happy to hear from that player if they’re requesting more difficult achievements.



“First and foremost, I want to just say wow, big congratulations!,” said Yoshida.

“To see that player just stick with it, just pressing on, as a creator of an MMO that’s a really fantastic thing to see.

“Of course, we will continue to make achievements in the game. But whether we create an achievement which would be a higher difficulty, that all boils down to this certain player. If they are requesting it, then of course we’d be happy to do it. In that case, just drop us a message on the forums. If you do send us the message, we will keep our promise.”

Yoshida also discussed what collaborations he’d like to see in the future, noting he’s a big fan of Blizzard, and Diablo in particular. However, it would be difficult to match the mature tone of that game.

“I’ve mentioned this in the past but I’m a huge Blizzard fan,” said Yoshida. “So if we could just make it work then I would be so happy to see some sort of collaboration with Diablo.

“As you all know, Diablo has quite a, I would say, hardcore graphics outlook in terms of the world. So you know, you see spikes here and there, and in terms of the ratings it might be a bit difficult. Of course on the other hand, we don’t really want to disappoint fans of the franchise as well so yeah, it’s a tricky one. If we go for like a softer version of Diablo in Final Fantasy 14, maybe that’s not what people want.”

At Fan Fest London, Yoshida revealed the next Job to be added to the MMORPG: the dual-wielding Viper. A crossover event with Final Fantasy 16 was also revealed.