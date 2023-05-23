Naoki Yoshida is the symbolic name of the new era of Final Fantasy and, even if the beginnings were not the best (the developer oversaw the release of Final Fantasy XIV Online), things are going downhill.

The world of gamers has been waiting for the release of for some time now Final Fantasy XVIa title that could revive the fortunes of the historic series (we tell you about it in our preview).

On the occasion of the imminent release of the new chapter, Yoshida gave a long interview to Eurogamerrecounting his need to bring the e-series back to the top the… curious methods he used to motivate the team.

Here are the developer’s statements:

“We wanted to create something that resonated strongly with audiences, when we saw how Game of Thrones, and A Song of Ice and Fire series before that, had that effect, we knew it was something we wanted to pick up on and explore. When we started making the game, our core team of about 30 bought the Game of Thrones blu-ray box set and I asked everyone to watch it, because I wanted that kind of feel to be replicated. “

He also intervened in this regard the art director of the titleHiroshi Minagawa, declaring that:

“If we want to create something that has that kind of western feel, we have to look west and get inspired. And so things like Game of Thrones are things that we keep an eye on, because that kind of entertainment doesn’t exist here in Japan.”

We remind you that Final Fantasy XVI will be released on PS5 on June 22nd of this year.