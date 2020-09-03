The former England Under-19 captain claimed that he was also thinking of committing suicide due to racism when he was in the county team Yorkshire. Rafiq accused the club of being institutionally racist. Born in Karachi, the off-spinner also held the responsibility of captaining the club. He said that he felt like an outsider and when he complained of racial behavior while playing between 2016 and 2018, his complaints were ignored after which he lost his trust in humanity. Rafiq said, ‘I know how close I was to committing suicide during my playing days in Yorkshire. I was living my family’s dream of ‘professional cricketer’ but I was dying inside. I was afraid of going to work. I used to be in pain every day. ‘ He also claimed ‘institutional racism’ at the club which has not yet responded to this. The 29-year-old player said, “There was no coach in the staff who could understand how it felt.”

Club is institutional racistRafiq said, ‘Who cares, it is clear to anyone that there is a problem. Do I think there was institutional racism? In my opinion it was at the peak then. It was worse than ever. ‘ “I believe the club is institutionally racist and I don’t think they are ready to accept this fact or are willing to change it,” he said. A member of the club’s board spoke to Rafiq and a report will be filed in the matter. Rafiq said, ‘Someone called me a week ago. It has already been made clear that the conversation between us is like a friend and it is not an official dialogue. Now it seems that it was an attempt to show that they are doing something. To be honest, I feel very misguided. Rafiq also mentioned a few sentences in which the club failed to take any action against racist behavior.

Team went out for dead son’s funeralHe also claimed that Yorkshire released him from the club citing the death of his dead-born son. He said, ‘I took my (dead-born) son straight from the hospital for the last rites. Yorkshire told me that they would take care of me professionally and personally. But I just received a small email. I was told that I had been released. I think it was really taken against me. The way it was done is horrifying. ‘