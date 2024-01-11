J-POP Manga announced a special event for the manga's arrival YoRHa: Assault on Pearl Harbor – A NieR: Automata Story. The event will be held next January 19th at the venue Moba from Milan. Starting from 6.00 pm it will be possible to taste drinks and a menu inspired by the manga, as well as receive exclusive gifts. Among the participants there will be cosplayers Himee Lily And Selyse Cos.

J-POP Manga presents YoRHa: Assault on Pearl Harbor A story of NieR: Automata by Yoko Taro and Megumu Soramichi

From the genius of Yoko Taro, the manga series set in the world of the famous post-apocalyptic video game Nier: Automata arrives in Italy

The Earth, the planet that extends before our eyes right now, no longer belongs to humanity.

Milan, 10 January 2023. Since mysterious alien creatures invaded the Earth with their biomachines, what remained of humanity moved to the Moon and sent their combat androids to the planet. It's just the beginning of a thousand-year war… After the release of the anime series on Crunchyroll, the narrative universe of Nier:Automata is further enriched with a new story set in the same post-apocalyptic world some time before the events narrated by the game! Written and supervised by himself Yoko Taro creator of the famous video game and the drawings of Megumu Soramichi arrives in Italy for J-POP Manga the series YoRHa: Assault on Pearl Harbor – A NieR: Automata Story.

In the very distant future, invaders from another world attack Earth with a new type of weapon, “biomachines”. Annihilated by this threat, humanity is forced to leave the planet and take refuge on the Moon, from where it develops android soldiers who carry out a bloody battle… The year is 11941. To break out of the stalemate, a new military unit is born composed of androids of female sex: YoRHa. Sent to Earth, these warriors must reclaim the planet for the human race…

The fascinating and complex story created by Yoko Taro for NieR:Automata expands and deepens in YoRHa: Assault on Pearl Harbor – A NieR: Automata Story with new events and numerous backstories on the game's most beloved characters. The first volume of the series arrives in bookstores, comic shops and in all online stores starting from January 31st.

YoRHa: Assault on Pearl Harbor 1 – A NieR: Automata Story it will be available as a preview at the event dedicated to the series that will take place Friday 19 January at the venue Moba Of Milan starting from 6.00pm in the company of cosplayers Himee Lily and Selyse Cos. Participants will receive free exclusive gadgets J-POP Manga branded YoRHa: Assault on Pearl Harbor – A NieR: Automata Story and they will be able to taste drinks and special menus inspired by the manga.

TO this linkthe preview of the first chapter of YoRHa: Assault on Pearl Harbor 1 – A NieR: Automata Story.

YoRHa: Assault on Pearl Harbor

A story of NieR: Automata

by Yoko Taro and Megumu Soramichi

1st volume (ongoing series)

format – 12.4×18 – paperback. with overload

pages – 192, b/w + col.

price – €6.90

Released every two months