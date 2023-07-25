The Colombian National Team is ready for its debut in the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. This Tuesday (Monday night in the country), the team led by Nelson Abadía will face South Korea in Sydney.

In the list of 23 calls by Abadía for the World Cup there are several important absences, several of them longstanding: Natalia Gaitán, captain of the team until the Pan American Games in Lima, where she won the gold medal, was not called up again. Nor is Isabella Echeverri (who retired from soccer this year) and Vanessa Córdoba.

Yoreli Rincón did not play again with the Colombian National Team either. She has not been called up since the end of the 2018 Copa América, in which the team failed to qualify for the World Cup the following year in France.

Since then, the career of Yoreli, who is now 29 years old, has continued at a very high level. He was key in helping Atlético Huila win the Copa Libertadores in 2018.

Atlético Huila Femenino, champions of the Copa Libertadores 2018. Photo: Taken from @AHuilaFemenino

At that time, he made strong claims to the leaders: he complained about not having received an award for that achievement and also denounced that the uniforms they gave to the players of the women’s team were leftovers from the men’s team.

Yoreli talks about his alleged veto in the Colombian National Team

Rincón then played for Junior and then went to Italy, to play first with Inter Milan and then with Sampdoria. She is now a new player for Atlético Nacional, with which she hopes to win the Copa Libertadores again.

“It is a very big challenge for me to come here. I come to show who I am, who I have been. To show that I am still that player that at some point they have wanted to hide ”, Rincón declared at a press conference.

Yoreli regretted not having been called up to the National Team again, with which she played in the World Cups in Germany in 2011 and Canada in 2015. “Age and time teach you to mature certain things, to learn that life takes others. Everybody wants to be there,” she said.

“I have peace of mind that it was not for athletic or football reasons that I am not there, that at least lets me sleep peacefully. I have very good friends there, especially my partner, my lifelong partner, Daniela Montoya,” she added.

Later, in dialogue with Blog Deportivo, from Blu Radio, Rincón spoke of the possible veto in the National Team. “I don’t know anything at all, no one has told me up front, let’s leave what has been said. I have seen in interviews that the coach has been given where he has said that mine is a very low level. I am very calm. I am going from being the top assister in Serie A, to being in the ideal eleven of Serie A. I think it was a very good time, the important thing is that it always adds to my career,” he concluded.

