Sunday, October 23, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Yoreli Rincón throws a dart at the Federation after controversy over awards for the sub-17

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 23, 2022
in Sports
0


close

Yoreli Rincon

Yoreli Rincon

Photo:

Instagram: @yorelirincon

Yoreli Rincon

The footballer referred to her situation with the selected team, to which she did not return.

The controversy that was generated in the last few hours due to the situation of the prizes of the Colombian women’s team, which is in the semifinal of the World Cup in India, generated a harsh reaction from the soccer player Yoreli Rinconwho never returned to the calls.

The Colombian Football Federation confirmed to EL TIEMPO that the players of the U-17 National Team who compete in the World Cup in India will receive a prize and that the statements of the president, Ramón Jesurún, were taken out of context.

See also  The 5 concerns of Gerardo Martino with the Mexican team to face Chile

“Yes, there will be a prize. It was already offered since our arrival at this World Cup. The offer that will surely be fair and necessary will be defined by the Executive Committee at our next meeting”, said Álvaro González, the delegate of Colombia, president of Difútbol and second vice president of the Federation, from India.

Yoreli’s reaction

In the last few hours, the soccer player who plays in the Sampdoria from Italy left a harsh statement on her Twitter account, in which she touched on the subject of her non-return to the calls, after her fight for the prizes she gave at the time, when she played for Atlético Huila.

“The theme of the award for the under 17 team reminds me of that December 2, 2018, continental champions with Huila, was fighting for our prize good or bad? The beginning of my final in the National Team,” Yoreli wrote in Twitter.

About his absence from the National Team there has never been an accurate explanation from the FCF. The answer has always been that it refers to technical decisions.

See also  The debut of 'Cabecita' Rodríguez with América is complicated

SPORTS

more sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#Yoreli #Rincón #throws #dart #Federation #controversy #awards #sub17

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

An Australian space company plans to grow plants on the MOON by 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result