Yoreli Rincón throws a dart at the Federation after controversy over awards for the sub-17

The controversy that was generated in the last few hours due to the situation of the prizes of the Colombian women’s team, which is in the semifinal of the World Cup in India, generated a harsh reaction from the soccer player Yoreli Rinconwho never returned to the calls.

The Colombian Football Federation confirmed to EL TIEMPO that the players of the U-17 National Team who compete in the World Cup in India will receive a prize and that the statements of the president, Ramón Jesurún, were taken out of context.

“Yes, there will be a prize. It was already offered since our arrival at this World Cup. The offer that will surely be fair and necessary will be defined by the Executive Committee at our next meeting”, said Álvaro González, the delegate of Colombia, president of Difútbol and second vice president of the Federation, from India.

Yoreli’s reaction

In the last few hours, the soccer player who plays in the Sampdoria from Italy left a harsh statement on her Twitter account, in which she touched on the subject of her non-return to the calls, after her fight for the prizes she gave at the time, when she played for Atlético Huila.

“The theme of the award for the under 17 team reminds me of that December 2, 2018, continental champions with Huila, was fighting for our prize good or bad? The beginning of my final in the National Team,” Yoreli wrote in Twitter.

@pilarvelasquezv The theme of the award for the selection without 17 reminds me of that December 2, 2018 continental champions with Huila, was fighting for our award right or wrong? The beginning of my end in the Selection. – Yoreli Rincón 10 (@10yorelirincon) October 22, 2022

About his absence from the National Team there has never been an accurate explanation from the FCF. The answer has always been that it refers to technical decisions.

