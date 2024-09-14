The Colombian U-20 women’s team The team is playing a key role in the World Cup in this category, which is being held in the country. The team is already in the quarter-finals and will now face the Netherlands for a place in the semi-finals.

Linda Caicedo is undoubtedly the team’s star player, being the most outstanding player and the author of the winning goal against North Korea in the round of 16.

Yoreli expects more from Linda

However, despite her great form at the World Cup, there is no shortage of critics who ask for a higher level, given her qualities. One of those critics has been the player Yoreli Rincón, former soccer player of the National Team, and who said that he expects a higher level from Linda in this contest.

“With all due respect and from what I know of her, I don’t see Linda at the level we expected. For an Under-20 World Cup, she should surpass everything.”said Yoreli Rincón on Caracol Radio’s VBar, a program in which she is a panelist.

In any case, Linda is the different player of the National Team and the one who stands out for her individual and collective ability, as she demonstrated in the round of 16.

Her role is so important that the Netherlands are only thinking about how to contain her. “She is a very good player at 18 years old and at Real Madrid. It will be a challenge for us to beat her and beat Colombia. We will think of a good plan and see how we can make sure (Linda) is not so good,” said the Netherlands coach, Roos Kwakkenbos.

He also referred to Colombia’s level and had his reservations: “It’s the team that is the least accurate, that makes mistakes with the last pass, we are very solid defensively… Colombia’s games have been very close, we count on them scoring a goal and not scoring one so that they don’t tie the game,” he said.

Finally, Yoreli pointed out that the defensive work is what has Colombia in the quarterfinals: “We have been advancing because we have responded well defensively, but in attack we have not crushed our rivals. The team plays more on the counterattack as if we were not the home team. Previously, we were more on the attack.”

