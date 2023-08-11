Yoreli Rincon is one of the referents of the Colombia selection and has gone through big clubs in Europe and in Colombia, but for a few years she has not been called up with the national team.

That is why in the last hours, the soccer player who plays for National Athletic He gave his truth about the supposed veto that he has in the Selection and also referred to the great moment of the coffee makers in the Women’s World Cup in an interview with El Heraldo.

It’s the truth

Regarding the moment in Colombia, he commented: “Very good. Like all Colombians, supporting them and hoping that every day this great pride and great history that they are making at this moment continues to grow. I hope they keep moving forward and continue to make Colombians fall in love with soccer.”

When asked if it hurts him not to be in the World Cup, he answered: “No. The truth is that the World Cup hasn’t hit me hard, but the America Cup last year, which was in Colombia, honestly, yes,” he said.

And he added: “When you have such a clear conscience and you know how things are, well, you don’t torture yourself for anything. I don’t have to explain to anyone or hide my numbers, it’s there on Google. You know perfectly well that it’s not an issue soccer team, then you can sleep peacefully”.

He told his version about his non-call in Selection and assured that he does not know the reason.

“For four years I have not been part of the calls. The ‘teacher’ Abadía has never communicated with me in four years nor has anyone gone to Italy to see my performance and neither here. I ended up as the top assister and in the ideal team of Serie A, ”he specified.

He pointed out that it no longer kills him to wear the national team shirt, but he does not rule out returning.

“It’s not something I stay up all night for, but it’s something you always dream of. I don’t play so they can call me to the Colombian National Team because I have always played to show my best level and when it arrives it will be because that is how life wants it again ”, he said.

Finally, he spoke about whether he got used to not being in the National Team: “That mourning has passed and it hurt a lot at the time, but life goes on.”

