Yor Forger, aka the Thorn Princess of SPY x FAMILYis among the most popular characters of spring, inspiring more than one fan art Y cosplay. She is the one who takes the role of mother in the family Forgenext to Loid Y Anya.

It is a position that suits him a lot according to the history of the series. All because she is a government employee, and according to her co-workers, having her husband frees her from all suspicion.

How does that work? What happens is that the country in which you live, ostania, is inspired by the former German Democratic Republic of the Cold War era. Everyone suspects everyone!

To the extent that if a woman remains single for a long time, she runs the risk of being seen as an enemy agent. Yes, it sounds very silly, but Yor afraid that something like this might happen. That would reveal that she is actually an assassin and not a spy.

That’s why it didn’t take much for him to accept the offer. Loid to pretend to be his wife. She so she can pretend to be a housewife in SPY x FAMILY and keep your identity safe thorn princessthe Princess of Thorns.

Although it also implies that there are other things to worry about in the series, but that will pass as the story progresses. Due to the above Yor Forger has greatly inspired those dedicated to cosplay.

Yor Forger as the Thorn Princess in a new cosplay

That is the case of the cosplayeractress and model Shiina Ami (@ami.co.jp010), who decided to recreate Yor Forger through the cosplay. As far as can be seen in her interpretation, she wears the black dress of the thorn princess.

It is the one he usually uses in his assassination missions and stands out for having golden accessories. Among them is a headband from which roses of the same color hang, as well as a pair of earrings of a rather peculiar shape.

It just so happens that these earrings are like a smaller version of the stilettos that she usually wears. SPY x FAMILY And they are your main weapon.

The cosplayer he also recreated the black hair and hairstyle of Yor, as well as the color of their eyes using lenses. The gloves and an ornament on the neck cannot be missing either. All in all, it’s a good interpretation of this character although it took a full take.

