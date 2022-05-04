Mirikashi Cosplay has a lot of experience transforming into popular anime charactersso he couldn’t pass up the chance to bring the deadly Yor Forger from Spy x Family.

This time he did not take the outfit of the murderous Thorn Princessbut from her most tender side as a housewife and mother of Anya.

As you will see below, it is a cosplay, simple but with all the features that allow us to immediately relate it to the character.

The cosplayer took Yor Forger’s casual outfit and brought it to life by wearing a long, wide-necked top, which she accessorized with black pants and a white headband.

Mirikashi Cosplay took Yor Forger shopping

This outfit is very peculiar, since it allows us to relate it to the mother of Anya by accessories and red contact lenses.

The cosplayer was also able to reflect Yor’s calm demeanor when she’s in her housewife role, so she doesn’t convey that terrifying feeling we see when she gets angry.

Ok, in this photo we do see her angry and wanting to kill the first one who comes close, but even so, her expression still looks cute compared to the original character.

East yor forger cosplay is just one of many found in the repertoire of Mirikashi Cosplayand if you want to see them all, you can follow her on her Instagram account.

Spy x Family has a lot to show

The anime adaptation of Tatsuya Endō’s work is still on air, and as far as we know, it will have a total of 25 episodes for this season.

If you haven’t seen yet the adventures of twilight, yor and anyayou can do it through Crunchyroll.

What did you think of this cosplay? Tell us in the comments and Follow us on our social networks.