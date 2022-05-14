Since Yor Forger appeared in the anime of SPY x FAMILY immediately caught the attention of practitioners cosplay. Despite her appearance as a government employee and housewife, the facet that most captivated the audience is that of the thorn princess.

That is, the Princess of Thornswhich is the code name you use when you have to remove someone. Yor she is an expert in sending people to the other world due to her abilities.

In the same episode of the anime, he demonstrated it when someone tried to throw a tray on him. With a movement of his leg he prevented her from passing. He picked her up and held her like it was nothing.

In another episode, she showed that despite having a few drinks on her, she is a fearsome fighter. To the extent that she had a fight against Loid quite closed. Who knows how things would have ended if she hadn’t been overcome by alcohol, since she ended up falling asleep.

Yor he is very sensitive to spirits, to the extent that another side of his personality comes out. But her killer instincts are still present, so it’s not a good idea to make her angry.

She may be a little dizzy and jovial, but she’ll never miss a shot while drunk. Luckily when she goes on assassination missions she always does so sober and in the traditional outfit she wears. It is the one that is usually used to make cosplay from Yor Forger.

A Yor Forger cosplay from SPY x FAMILY ready to kill

The cosplay what we bring is a contribution of the cosplayer @tin_coser. As you can see, it reflects the attire that the woman usually wears. thorn princess. It’s the black dress Yor He uses it for his missions with various elements in gold.

It includes earrings, a diadem and the roses on her head. Regarding the earrings, they are a reduced and stylized version of the stilettos that he uses to kill his targets. Although in this case these pendants cannot be seen.

East cosplay from Yor Forger from SPY x FAMILY takes into account the appearance of this character, and by the way, gives it an atmosphere of mystery due to the way the photograph was taken.

It is a good recreation of this character that appears frequently in manga and anime. Yor she is someone who has a dark side and seeks to hide it from everyone who knows her. Only Anya he has an idea of ​​his secret but seems to not understand it well.

If you want to know more about SPY x FAMILY consult landgamer. We also have more information about anime in general.