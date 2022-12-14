Yor Forger, inside the series of SPY x FAMILYis one of the most popular characters and that is why not only are there various products based on it, but it also has a presence in fan art and cosplay.

In the case of this last expression, most of the interpretations of it are based on the Thorn Princess. That is, the Princess of Thorns, which is the code name Yor uses during his assassination missions.

Very occasionally some cosplayers decide to recreate her in another way, like with that kind of red dress and sweater that she wears when she is at home.

We Recommend: SPY x FAMILY shows us how strong Yor can be with a tennis serve.

Perhaps what is needed for some cosplayers to be inspired is for her to appear in costumes based on the seasons of the year. However, so far that hasn’t happened in the anime. Yes, the time will come when summer arrives and it is something handled in the manga.

Font: Instagram.

But that is something that is very likely to be handled until the second season of the anime. SPY x FAMILY. If autumn and winter come to the manga, it is possible that Yor’s outfit will also change to accommodate these seasons.

So at the moment no one has a concrete idea about what Yor Forger could look like in the Christmas season but there will be no shortage of cosplayers who dedicate an experimental cosplay to him.

Imagining Yor Forger in a Christmas cosplay

Yor Forger cosplay from SPY x FAMILY what we bring you now is a contribution from cosplayer Charmie (@charming_kitsune). As you can see in this case, only the hair and hairstyle, in addition to the color of the eyes, remind of Yor.

The outfit is something completely different from anything seen before with this character. It looks like a mix of the Thorn Princess outfit with elements associated with Christmas, like the colors red and white.

Font: Instagram.

There are also rattles, golden ornaments and even reindeer antlers. On the sides you can see the stilettos that Yor usually uses in his assassination missions.

Obviously, she wouldn’t use something like that to finish someone off. She would definitely draw too much attention! But it’s an idea of ​​what Yor could look like in a Christmas-inspired cosplay. Let’s see if by chance this holiday arrives at some point in the series.

In addition to SPY x FAMILY we have more anime information. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.