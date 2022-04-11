While it may be hard to believe, it’s already been 5 years since Yooka-Laylee was launched worldwide.

Five years later, the unique duo has made their way into the hearts of retro gaming fans around the world. With a 3D platformer and a side scroller behind it, Yooka-Laylee could get a new chapter in the future. While we wait for news on that sequel, Playtonic for the occasion it has published a video that traces all the stages of the games developed so far.

But it does not end there, because through Twitter Playtonic announced the arrival of many surprises for all fans during the day. Below you can take a look at the tweet published by the development studio on this day.

Today’s the day our buddy-duo turns 5! 🎉 Happy 5 years Yooka-Laylee 🎉 We have some exciting things planned throughout the day, so make sure you check back for some surprises! 👀#YookaLayleeversary #YookaLaylee pic.twitter.com/Uo6sbVgueJ – Playtonic (@PlaytonicGames) April 11, 2022



What is it about? A new game? A DLC for Yooka Laylee and the Impossible Lair? We just have to wait and see what the team has in store for the fans.