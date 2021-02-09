Playtonic Games, the developer of Yooka-Laylee and its spin-off Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair, appears to be preparing to reveal their project soon. While details are still scant, the developer informed fans that it won’t be long until he reveals what he’s been working on recently. The information was shared via Twitter, where Playtonic said an announcement will be made in the near future of what will possibly be his new game.

Right now, it’s hard to assess what Yooka-Laylee’s developer might be working on. The studio was founded in 2014 by ex Rare team members to create Yooka-Laylee, a retro platformer in the same style as Banjo-Kazooie. The original game launched in 2017 and was followed by Impossible Lair in 2019. This news is coupled with the studio’s name change.

EA makes one of the most important acquisitions in the video game industry

Yooka-Laylee developer to reveal new game very soon

Given that Playtonic was created with the intention of making games in the style of previous Rare projects, it’s easy to assume that the studio’s next game will have a retro quality. Having said that, Rare worked on games of many different styles in its day, so it is difficult to assume that this new title will be a platform game again. Impossible Lair was more like a 2D platformer in the same vein as the Donkey Kong Country series.

If something related to the Yooka-Laylee developer Soon enough, it will most likely be his next game, the one that should follow the trend of the latest Yooka-Laylee installment, which received good reviews. And the truth is that in Playtonic there is a lot of Rare talent that has surprises to give.