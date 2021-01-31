Among the studios that have stood out in recent years for returning to arcade and platform experiences with their games, is the Playtonic Games studio. His Yooka Laylee saga, which consists of two games, has managed to catch all those fans of the genre with his commitment to the renewed classic. But the future of the study appears to hinge on major changes. In fact, it has become known thatThe creators of Yooka-Laylee will be changing their names very soon.

And this decision, or this move that they are going to carry out, has sparked all kinds of rumors regarding the future of the studio. It is not a shutdown, it is a kind of reboot that the company has communicated via emails to the Kickstarter sponsors, as reported by Gamingbolt.

Playtonic is teasing a rebrand among other exciting things. They have always been a logical acquisition target for Xbox, maybe they finally join now (after all the rumors and denial last year). Who better to make a new Banjo than them ?! Hat tip to @HermanWrestling for the find. pic.twitter.com/hsYJ1jvyu9 – Logan Meyer (@ Logmey92) January 27, 2021

Playtonic is causing a rebrand among other interesting things. They have always been a logical acquisition target for Xbox, maybe they will finally join now (after all the rumors and denial last year). Who better than them to make a new banjo?

The content of this email has been revealed via Twitter, giving hope that the studio is going to be renamed for a powerful renovation. However, this has raised a lot of speculation, where the interaction with a publisher or company and the option to purchase the study could not be missing. First of all, the reason that is exposed in the email relates this decision to a brand change and a change of image.

As they argue from Playtonic Games, there is a “good reason” to carry out this action and ensure that “Everything will be revealed very soon”. As expected, have been quick to attribute a possible purchase by Microsoft to Playtonic lands as a new Xbox Game Studios studio. The rebrand could be because it is not necessary for this studio to remain independent and they assume that, given the success of old-school arcade games, it could join Xbox Game Studios to take over a classic license of the same cut.

The return of Banjo-Kazooie or Conker is up to Rare, according to Phil Spencer

Yes, they are hinting that there might be a heightened interest in recruiting Playtonic Games for the possible development of Banjo-Kazooie. It is not something unreasonable, since it seems that there is interest in returning the license and the public has awarded the medal to Playtonic of being the most suitable study to carry out this work. Far from being able to assume working as a Third Party in an exclusive game, as Asobo Studios has done well, this confirmation of that the creators of Yooka-Laylee will change their name very soon, has set off the alarms of a possible purchase. What will happen? We will know soon.