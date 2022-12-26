And the agency reported that South Korea tracked the drones as they crossed from North Korea over what is known as the military demarcation line separating the two countries.

South Korea’s Ministry of Transport had earlier announced the suspension of travel from Incheon and Gimpo airports, at the request of the military.

A ministry official told Reuters the suspension of flights began at 1:08 p.m. (0408 GMT) at Gimpo Airport and 1:22 p.m. at Incheon Airport and lasted about an hour before flights resumed at around 2:10 p.m.

The official did not give more details about the suspension of flights.