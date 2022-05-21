The current wave of Covid, which was announced a few days ago, has raised concerns about the lack of vaccines, the lack of adequate medical infrastructure, and a possible food crisis in the country of 25 million people, which has refused outside help and kept its borders closed.

At least 219,030 people showed symptoms of fever as of Friday evening, bringing the total number of such cases to 2,460,640 thousand, the official Korean Central Television reported, citing data from the government headquarters for emergency epidemic prevention, according to Yonhap Agency.

North Korea recorded a new death, bringing the number of deaths to 66. Yonhap did not specify the number of people who tested positive for the virus.

In the absence of a national vaccination campaign and limited testing capacity, the daily data released by state media may not be recorded, and it may be difficult to assess the scale of the Covid wave, experts said.

The United Nations human rights agency has warned of “devastating” consequences for its population of 25 million, while the World Health Organization has said that the unchecked spread of the disease could lead to the emergence of new, more deadly forms.