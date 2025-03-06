Because of his violent outburst of anger towards a referee, Paulo Fonseca, the coach of the French first division club Olympique Lyon, was closed for almost nine months just a few weeks after taking office. The Portuguese is not allowed to be on the sidelines by November 30, the disciplinary commission of the French Football League (LFP) decided. The 52-year-old would even lack the club far into the new season. Until September 15, Fonseca has also been banned access to the changing room of his team on match days. Lyon has already announced sanctions against the coach.

Fonseca had a serious derailment in the game against Stade Brest last Sunday and screamed with a severe derailment and referee Benoit Millot in the face after he had shown the red card. Fonseca wanted to “intimidate him physically”, said the referee that he also hinted at a blow: “A headbreak. Such an aggressive attitude is hardly imaginable with a professional trainer, ”says Millot.

Fonseca later apologized: “I shouldn’t have done that.” Lyon had shot against Brest, but in added time Millot checked a possible penalty for the opponent. Although there was no penalty in the end, Fonseca, previously coach at AC Milan, raced. He had taken over Lyon at the end of January and has won three out of five games since then.