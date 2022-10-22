Yon de Luisa, president of the Mexican Football Federation (FMF), during the interview for EL PAÍS. Nayeli Cruz

The Mexican team is seen as the eternal enthusiast of the World Cups. Statistics place it in a privileged place along with Brazil, Germany, Argentina and Italy as the countries that have attended the World Cup the most times. It has become customary for El Tri to qualify almost by decree for 17 World Cups, however, no matter how much they have participated, they have never won it, nor have they reached the semifinals. The highest flight was the quarterfinals reached in 1986. Since then, that is the bar that the Mexicans seek to break.

Yon de Luisa (Mexico City, 52 years old) assumed the presidency of the Mexican Football Federation in 2018. The assembly of owners of the Mexican clubs elected him after successfully negotiating for Mexico, together with the US and Canada, They will win the candidacy for the World Cup in 2026. His management has been marked, mainly, by his main bet: Gerardo Martino, the coach. The Argentine strategist qualified for the World Cup, but doubts and criticisms have been planned about him due to the calls, strategies and the disconnection with the fans. A month after his debut against Poland, De Luisa attends EL PAÍS already AS Mexico at their offices in Toluca.

Ask. How do you rate Tata Martino’s management?

Response. It has been very positive, not only in results but in the work that has been carried out over the last four years. Remember that when he arrived, he arrived practically without time to face a Gold Cup, which he won, just having a March FIFA date and with the lack of many players. The pandemic came, a year without playing, which he recovered with a series of games in Europe, which were extraordinary. Then we had a complicated summer due to the two competitions: the Olympic competition, for which 14 first-team players were loaned out to Jaime Lozano’s team, which won the bronze medal. At the same time, a Gold Cup final was lost, it was lost in extra time; missed a Nations League final, playing an extraordinary 3-2 match, missing a last-minute penalty. That’s where the whole elimination process came from, which ended in second place, only by goal difference, tied with Canada. And we see an interesting preparation, with many calls, of young people, experienced. We have suffered a number of heavy injuries in recent years, and in particular, in recent months. It seems to me that with everything that has been worked on, not only by Tata but by his entire coaching staff, the results have been truly positive for the Federation.

P. What was it that attracted you to Martino?

R. An in-depth analysis was made with Guillermo Cantú, Dennis te Kloese, Gerardo Torrado. They were the ones who conducted the different interviews. They interviewed different candidates all over the planet. Mr. Martino’s experience, both in national teams and in clubs, his management of the locker room, his ability to direct, to generate good work together… The union of these different variables made him the best candidate. We are convinced that he was the best choice.

P. Why do you think the fans reject Tata Martino?

R. It is normal that the team does not win everything, here and anywhere on the planet. We have seen that consistently in the qualification processes for a World Cup, the results are not the best because the coach is not looking for the results, but rather the preparation of the squad to arrive in the best way, so that the results are given in the World Cup. We saw it in 1998, in 2014. It seems to me that in that sense, the fans will always demand, the fans give us everything, I have no doubt that it is one of the best fans in the world for its passion, dedication and knowledge. In that sense, if we lose two finals against the United States, they have every right to demand. Nothing more than if we analyze the quadrennium of the Gold Cups against the other two, we did better in this one. The claim is there, but so are the results.

P. From advertising, marketing, television and the media, are too many expectations generated?

R. It is normal for the press to do its job of informing, questioning. There will be times when you question yourself objectively, more subjectively, knowingly or unknowingly. This is how we understand it: there will be nights that we like the critics, others that we don’t. Everything that is positive from criticism is taken and always with the desire to improve. Remember that we are the only ones with Brazil that since 1994 have been passing the group stage. It is our eighth consecutive classification. We see that this classification thing is suddenly not so simple, we see teams like Italy, Holland [que no clasificaron en 2018]Of course, the competition in Europe is different from what we have, but we see that consistency that has been achieved in Mexico thanks to the great training of players in the country, to the Liga MX clubs, thanks to that we continue to export players.

P. If in Qatar the results do not go as expected, do you think your project is at risk?

R. A fundamental part of what we have done is that the structure within the Federation is so strong, so robust, that the names of the people who are there do not matter. Tomorrow there may be a change of any of those responsible, of the directors or the presidency, and if the structure continues to be supported, the Federation will not suffer. In that sense, those who make the decisions, the owners’ meeting, can rest assured that the structure is so robust that putting experts in each area, this strategy towards 2026, this dream of being in the top eight [del mundo]I wouldn’t risk it.

Mexico’s coach, Gerardo Martino, during a friendly against Colombia, in Santa Clara, at the end of September. Omar Vega (Getty Images)

P. Why do you think that Mexico, with a good structure and support, does not give the last stretch?

R. I do not think there’s any problem. I think that if Mexico has qualified for eight World Cups in a row, if consistently since 1994 we have been going through the group stage only with Brazil… I don’t see any problem with that. If tomorrow we have to play the fourth game against France or Denmark and the result is good or not, just playing that game, for me it is already a success. You have to be aware that yes, the goal is to be in the top eight, but this is also football and we have to play against France, Denmark or Argentina, Poland… We saw it in the women’s sub-20 in Costa Rica: we played against Germany, beat them and that’s how we got to the top eight. There is no guaranteed victory, what can be guaranteed is work, commitment, determination to seek results.

P. There are low expectations of journalists and analysts about Mexico in the World Cup. What do you prefer? High expectations or that Mexico is seen as the underdogthe underestimated who can suddenly give the surprise?

R. Beyond my preference, I would say that the important thing here is that within the national team, within the work group, in the locker room, with players and board, it is shielded from what happens outside. Because we know that if you have a good game with Poland and we have a positive result, any negative feelings from the past will change immediately. And we are going to have the support of the whole world for the following games, we have to concentrate on work, if there are positive or negative criticisms, we must keep that away from all the work necessary to have a good result in Qatar.

P. About the homophobic cry of puto, what is the Mexican fan who sings it in Qatar exposed to?

R. The question should be addressed to the organizing committee or to FIFA. We are not going to be an authority during the World Cup. What I could say is don’t do it. We look very bad. Throughout the world it is accepted that it is a discriminatory act. For four years we have accepted that it is something that is very wrong. It is a practice that is not desirable. Fortunately, we have worked with FIFA for the last four years and they already understood that the players should not be sanctioned, nor the Federation, whoever commits the shout should be sanctioned.

P. Isn’t it contradictory that FIFA pursues this cry when it gave the World Cup to a country that punishes homosexuality?

R. The only thing I can comment on is that at the World Cup in Qatar all people without distinction will be received and we are confident that our Mexican fans will be well received. Only by respecting security issues and rules that are in place in Qatar will we not have any problem to enjoy an extraordinary World Cup.

De Luisa during the interview at the facilities of the Mexican Football Federation. Nayeli Cruz

P. Are you worried about US soccer taking the lead over Mexico?

R. Football is a show, as long as we have better rivals, we will give a better show. While there is better competition, the better we will do our job. The best thing that can happen to us is that the US is fine, Canada is fine, Honduras, Jamaica… that they are fine, it will make us a better team. Welcome the best players from North America, Canada, from all over the region!

P. What about the planning of the 2026 World Cup for the national team?

R. It is relevant not to have qualifying games. We can rest assured that FIFA, Concacaf and the three host countries are going to organize something. I don’t know if it will be in 2025 or 2024, but there will be an international tournament in the host countries, rest assured that there will be. For a year we have been working with Concacaf to have extraordinary rivals in the Road to 2026, where we achieve friendly matches against great rivals. At the start of the year we hope to give great surprises. It will be easier for us to make a Gold Cup, or another international tournament with other guests, more robust, in such a way that the US, Canada, and Mexico arrive very strong.

P. Or a Copa América, like the one in 2016 where countries from Concacaf and Conmebol played.

R. That would be a dream that has been discussed for many years. Hopefully one of these days Concacaf and Conmebol give us a nice surprise. Mexico would support an American continental cup.

P. What are the goals of the Mexican team for 2026?

R. Within the strategy, it is to be in the top eight. The fifth match. That is what we are preparing for. We cannot require the coaching staff of the national team to be in the top eight in the world if we do not give them an organization that is in the top eight. That is why we have carried out these comparative processes with UEFA, with Spain, Germany, Italy, with South America. The idea is to pull the best practices in the world, in such a way that the entire organization gives it support so that in men’s and women’s soccer we are dreaming of being in the top eight.

