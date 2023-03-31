Sandwiches Comics will publish in Italy YOMI NO TSUGAIthe new comic book by Hiromu Arakawaauthor of Fullmetal Alchemist. The first volume will be available from July at the price of €5.20.

The story of this new manga is set in a remote mountain village where time seems to have stopped and life goes on peacefully for its inhabitants. But this is only the appearance: there is a big dark secret involving two of them, the brothers Yuru And Asa, and which will transform this oasis of peace into a terrible battlefield. In fact, the two brothers will have to face the Tsugaisupernatural creatures who promise to give them a hard time.

Currently the series consists of three volumes released in Japan. More details are available below.

Source: Sandwiches Comics