The third installment of the famous horror saga Yomawarithat is to say Yomawari: Lost in the Dark will be ready to upset you by this October 28 on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam. In the title we will play a young girl now afflicted by a serious curse, with no memory about her how she contracted it. The last thing she remembers is climbing on the roof of her school at sunset.

With the help of a mysterious woman, he learns of the only way to break the curse: remembering the important things he has forgotten. This is how our story begins, with the young protagonist who ventures at night into the mysterious and disturbing streets of her city. The game looks like a survival horror typical of the Japanese tradition, with the impossibility of having a fight against the monsters that haunt us as well as deep roots that sink into Japanese folklore and its legends about the demonic Yōkai.

Close your eyes and count to three

The gameplay of the game turns out to be very essential: the only actions we will be able to take will be running, closing our eyes, raising certain today related to missions, throwing pebbles or lighting the way with our torch. As in the previous chapters of the franchise, we will find a torch with “infinite batteries”, thanks to which we will be able to see otherwise invisible evil spirits. This time, however, unlike the episodes released previously, we will not have the opportunity to hide behind a bush or a billboard, but we will have to close our eyes and orient ourselves in the dark, following the only possible noise that can guide us: the beat cardiac. It is precisely this novelty in terms of gameplay that makes the title different from its predecessors. When our protagonist finds herself in danger or too close to entities that have sensed her presence, her heartbeat will accelerate, warning her of imminent danger.. At this point we can escape or close our eyes, finding ourselves in the dark and with only a minimal area visible around our character. Here our heartbeat will be visible as a slight red shade, as well as that of the other entities, helping to orient the protagonist to get away from danger.

The user interface, as in previous games, is also kept to a minimum to provide the cleanest HUD possible. In fact, only the resistance bar is present, which decreases during the race, and which will drop faster and faster as a spirit approaches us, thus avoiding the easy escape at each of our encounters. However, each creature has its own specific type of movement, significantly increasing the variety of the experience.

Wait for me, I’ll get the colors and the sketchbook

The game features a game menu that is simply divided into three different sections: map, things to do and collected items. The map, as in the previous titles of the Yomawari saga, is drawn with pastels by our protagonist, but this time in a much more accurate way, representing every single path or shortcut that can be crossed. At the beginning of the game the map will be empty, so that it will be drawn as we continue exploring. In addition, scattered around the city, we will be able to find signs with the specific map of the area, where key places for the development of the plot will be reported, such as the school or the residential district. Unfortunately these places are not marked by the protagonist until we set foot, often making it necessary to return to the signs scattered around the map in order to orient oneself correctly. Also in this new chapter of Yomawari, to make the path between one area and the other faster and less risky, small altars dedicated to Buddha Kṣitigarbha (or Jizo, as it is called in Japan) are scattered on the map, where it will be possible to create a checkpoint in exchange for a 10 yen coin, which can be found on the ground in fairly abundant quantities (however, we will only be able to carry a maximum of ten at a time with us). In case of death we will be reborn in front of the last statue visited or next to the last explored area if we are inside a closed building. Also, in order not to make the experience too frustrating, as in the other titles we will be able to make a quick trip to any other statue already visited.

Always with a very “innocent” and “childish” style we will also find the menu inherent to the objectives to be carried out. In the game we will have to find the seven memories lost by the protagonist and each of them is represented with a sticker in her notebook which, if consulted, will update us with the progress made towards the search for that particular memory. Finally, as also seen in Yomawari: Night Alonewe will have at our disposal a sort of inventory where we will keep all the objects found during our adventure, whether they are simple collectibles, notes or even useful objects to solve the various puzzles scattered throughout the course of the adventure.

Hey, look I’m really trying!

The title has a duration of about ten hours and if the exploration itself is not very complicated, we cannot say the same of the various “escapes” from monsters or the challenges against the various bosses at the end of the level.. If in fact, as anticipated in the paragraphs above, it is not possible to fight against the various evil entities (except in very rare cases), the end of each “memory” will always be characterized by a particular clash with a sort of boss, in which we will have to escape constantly from the enemy as we try to quickly resolve the “picture” of the situation. The problem arises when even the slightest distraction can lead the player to a mistake, thus forcing him to have to repeat the final fight from the beginning, making a fight that should be better balanced in the long run frustrating and heavy. The player is thus forced to return “to the cabinet era”, where the only trick to overcome the obstacle, and not die continuously, was to rely on memorizing the game board. With a lot of patience we will therefore be called to learn every single attack, position, move, variant, of the boss in order not to die again and again.

Horror within… ear

Yomawari: Lost in the Dark features modernized graphics compared to previous chapters, with speed in uploads that is nothing short of impressive. The strong point, however, is the sound sector, in addition to an evocative soundtrack capable of transmitting anxiety and anguish to the player, the work done on the sounds and effects is nothing short of painstaking. As recommended by the developers (and also by us) the title is at its best when played with headphones (which you can set with specific parameters for the game just before starting the adventure), where we will be able to hear every single heartbeat, every step on the snow or on the blood, as well as screams and tears ready to make your hair stand on end .

Who do we recommend Yomawari: Lost in the Dark to?

Yomawari: Lost in the Dark, compared to many horror counterparts developed in the West, is much more accessible to a wider audience and more “cowardly”, with monsters well characterized, but which often seem softened by the hand of a child, with a colorful appearance and bizarre. The title, rather than on visual horror, focuses on psychological horror, as can also be denoted by the initial warning “In the event that you take your eyes off the screen during the game, we are not responsible for what you might see” or the various notes scattered around the world of the protagonist. This does not change the fact that she is a very valid exponent of her genre, also able to play with the fans of the franchise on many small references even to the previous chapters. About this we underline how the title is totally usable even for those who have not lived the previous adventures of the saga. Obviously we would like to specify that, contrary to what has been said so far, it is strongly discouraged for all those who could be tried by issues such as murder, suicide, bullying, abuse and abandonment. The title does not spare itself on topics and themes that could upset a highly sensitive audience.

Easily accessible to a wide audience

An unexpected and intriguing plot

Constant air of Japanese folklore Escapees and boss challenges often too frustrating

Few changes compared to the previous chapters

Often repetitive environments