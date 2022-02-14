Here comes a brand new trailer for the horror title Yomawari 3, who accompanies us around the city in search of lost memories. To succeed in this feat, the protagonist will have to explore the length and breadth of various areas of the city during the night, populated by spirits who will have no qualms in attacking her.

Yomawari 3 is coming to PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch from April 21 in Japan, but it still does not enjoy a western announcement. But considering that the previous two chapters have arrived, it will surely only be a matter of time!

Below you can admire the new trailer for the game, while if you missed the recent introduction to some of the explorable areas, we refer you to the previous news.

Source: Nippon Ichi Software Street Gematsu