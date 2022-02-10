Nippon Ichi Software keeps us company today with a roundup of information dedicated to Yomawari 3the new iteration of the acclaimed horror series coming to PlayStation 4 And Nintendo Switch from April 21 in Japan.

The information released by the company is aimed at introducing some of the play areas, such as the school, business district, cemetery, and more. Let’s find out together!

Overview

Yomawari 3 is an action game where you explore the city at night. The protagonist wanders the city in search of the “memories” that are the key to breaking the curse that was inflicted on her.

The suggestions for finding these memories are everyday lost objects, familiar to the protagonist. By picking up an object she can faintly recall the memories she has lost. If you go to the place you saw in your memory, you might learn something new. Based on her suggestions of her recovered memories of her, the protagonist enters the city at night in search of “important memories”.

The protagonist is a little girl who enters the city at night in search of the “memories” that are the key to breaking the curse that has been inflicted on her. If she enters a place of memories without first seeing it through an object, a strange creature will block the passage.

The school

Empty classrooms, corridors illuminated by the light of fire hydrants. In this school, silent as death, you will follow the exchanges of diaries between two people. These exchanges contain rumors of the scary spirits hiding in the school. Will it be fiction? Or could it be the truth …?

The business district

A commercial district with a deserted atmosphere. Stray dogs congregate everywhere, barking at the void. When approached, they do not react and continue to bark, sometimes blocking some paths. If you find something that catches their attention, you will be able to make them move.

The abandoned ship

Board the ship left in ruins and covered in darkness. For some reason, your flashlight and watch go crazy while you’re on board. However, an old camera found on the ship can come in handy, with its flash capable of illuminating even for a few moments. A note left by someone who appears to have been the captain reports the presence of “something” outside the ship.

The cemetery

An abandoned cemetery left in ruins, with no one to cry. The spirits that haunt the cemetery, as if protecting its abandoned graves, stare at you as if trying to tell you something. A spirit stands in front of a disused incinerator. Maybe there could be something inside?