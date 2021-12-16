Yomawari 3 has been announced today from Nippon Ichi Software, the third chapter in the particular series of action adventure with a Japanese horror setting in development for PS4 and Nintendo Switch, with a first teaser trailer visible above.

There is also one exit date set for Japan, where Yomawari 3 will be available from 21 April 2022, while further information will probably also be released through the teaser site, a must, opened for the occasion by Nippon Ichi.

Yomawari 3, the first official artwork

We do not yet know the precise details on the game in question, but the setting and the atmosphere seem to fully reflect those seen in the previous chapters.

The key art published by the team, shown above, also contributes to this idea. Directed by Munenori Hirose, author of Tantei Bokumetsu, Yomawari 3 has the character design of Yu Mizokami and is very fascinating, as well as the two chapters that precede it. Both have also been collected in a single solution with the Yomawari: The Long Night Collection released on Nintendo Switch, which you can learn more about by reading our review.

We therefore look forward to any clarifications on the release in Europe of this very interesting third chapter.