Nippon Ichi Software announced the arrival of Yomawari 3, new chapter of the survival horror saga born in 2015.

This third installment will be available in Japan from 21 April 2022 on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch at the introductory price of 6,980 yen (about € 54). The opera will be directed by Munenori Hirose and the character design will be curated by Yu Mizokami, but unfortunately at the moment this is the only information released by the company.

Waiting to know more we leave you now with a teaser trailer and the first artwork for Yomawari 3, wishing you a good vision as always.

Yomawari 3 – Teaser Trailer

Source: Nippon Ichi Software Street Gematsu