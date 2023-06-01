Thursday, June 1, 2023, 11:00



With the intention of giving prominence to the concert halls of the Region of Murcia, #Culturadesala emerges, a cycle that is taking place between the months of April and July with 200 concerts and more than 25 artists on tour throughout Spain.

A state circuit that will have next stops in Murcia with concerts by Yoly Saa, on May 31 at the Café de Alba; Kitai, on June 15 at Sala Revolver; From, on June 17 at La Yesería; and Rafa Pons, on June 29 also at La Yesería.

#Culturadesala arises thanks to the agreement signed between the INAEM (Institute of Performing Arts and Music) of the Ministry of Culture and Sports and ACCES, the State Association of Live Music Venues, which will be carried out within the framework of the Plan for Recovery, Transformation and Resilience, funded by the European Union, NextGenerationEU.

The full programme, selected entirely by professionals from the more than one hundred venues in the ACCES network, can be consulted in detail on the website salasdeconciertos.com.