Yolanda Saldívar has been serving a life sentence for the murder of Selena Quintanilla, Tejano music celebrity. The Oxygen True Crime channel will present its perspective of what happened almost three decades ago. In the trailer of the documentary, Saldívar is heard saying the following: “After so many years, I think it is time to correct this story.”

The two-part documentary series, 'Selena & Yolanda: The Secrets between Them', will expose Saldívar's account of the day she murdered Selena, 23, in a hotel in Corpus Christi, Texas, in 1995. The Quintanilla family had denounced Saldívar, then president of Selena's fan club, for embezzlement of funds, which led to a confrontation with the singer. Although the murderer pleaded not guilty at the time, in the docuseries she presents a different narrative of the events.

Trailer for 'Selena & Yolanda: The Secrets between Them'

What is 'Selena & Yolanda: The Secrets between Them' about?

The series features interviews with individuals present at the crime scene or who participated in the Saldívar investigation. Among the participants are the negotiator who spent nine hours on the phone with Yolanda Saldivar after the shooting Selena, Corpus Christi detectives who attended the scene, prosecutors who prosecuted the case against Saldívar and journalists who reported on the event, as announced by Oxygen. But the most notable element, according to the family itself, will be the evidence they have collected over the years, which promises to offer a new perspective to the versions known until now.

What is the release date of the Yolanda Saldívar series?

'Selena & Yolanda: The Secrets between Them' It will premiere on February 17 at 8:00 p.m. in the United States. The episodes will be broadcast consecutively on Oxygen and the broadcast will end on February 18 at 7:00 p.m. Yolanda Saldívar, who is serving a life sentence after admitting his guilt, gave a series of interviews from prison. In some excerpts revealed so far, he maintained that Selena was terrified because he knew her secrets.

Where can I watch 'Selena & Yolanda: The Secrets between Them'?

The series 'Selena & Yolanda: The Secrets between Them' will air on February 17 and 18. Starting the next day, will be available for streaming viewing through Peacock. The progress of the series about Yolanda Saldivar It has not been well received by the singer's fans, since they consider it a lack of respect for the Quintanilla family.

How much time does Yolanda Saldívar have left in prison?

Yolanda Saldivar He is in prison serving a life sentence, with the possibility of apply for parole on March 30, 2025. Furthermore, his family, as the trailer for the series shows, has gathered enough evidence to request his exclusion.

Yolanda Saldívar is sentenced to life imprisonment. Photo: YouTube screenshot

