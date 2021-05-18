The death of Selena Quintanilla by a shot by Yolanda Saldívar led to a surprising reconstruction that includes audios leaked by the FBI Y long trading hours.

How was the sequence? The March 31, 1995 Selena Quintanilla and Yolanda Saldívar got together in a room of the Days Inn hotel in Corpus Christi, in the State of Texas.

One of the theories is that Yolanda had to give him some commercial records of the boutiques that he managed and that spoke of the decision of the Quintanilla of his estrangement from the business.

Yolanda Saldívar was the president of the Selena Quintanilla fan club.

Another, that there was a scene of jealousy due to an alleged sentimental relationship that they kept secret.

Beyond these versions, the reliable data is that the two women started an argument. Saldivar He took out a gun and shot the singer in the back, when he was about to leave the place.

Selena, with his last breath, he reached the hotel reception and spoke the name of Yolanda, who is currently serving a life sentence in a jail state women from Texas.

Selena Quintanilla gave her last interviews 13 days before her death.

After Yolanda shot Selena

According to the testimonies of the witnesses and those implicated, Yolanda he hid in his truck. There it was nine long hours until it was delivered.

During that time, he had an extensive negotiation with the police that included a round trip of shocking recordings released by the FBI in 2018.

These messages broadcast by the Univision chain and replicated by many means surprise by the particular reaction of Saldivar.

Yolanda Saldívar could be released on parole in 2025.

“Did I just hear on the radio that I killed her? I do not want to live in this shame. The rest of my life will be torture because I will not be able to live in peace. I will never forgive myself,” was the testimony of Saldivar when he found out on the radio that Selena it was dead.

In another of the known stretches, the woman threatened the personnel of the FBI Crisis Negotiation Unit with take his life.

Later, Yolanda saldivar pointed out, through tears, that Selena quintanilla She was his only and best friend, so it would not make sense to continue living with this burden because of her death.

Yolanda Saldívar’s confession

For several years, Saldívar refused to comment. Which sparked more intrigue. Only in 1998, after three years in jail for the murder, Saldivar gave an interview about his crime to the American news site 20/20.

On that note, which the British newspaper replied The Sun, Saldivar made some surprising claims. According to this publication, she stated that she killed Selena “by accident.”

Yolanda Saldívar stated that she accidentally killed Selena Quintanilla.

“They made me look like a monster, I just want to say that I didn’t kill Selena. It was an accident and my conscience is clear ”.

Saldivar said in that same intervention, account The Sun, that the two were close and that Selena He even called her “mom” when they talked on the phone.

Version of Saldivar is that she put a revolver to her head, intending to commit suicide. Selena wanted to calm the situation and tried to close the door of the hotel room where they were to talk.

