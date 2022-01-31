THE TRUTH CARTAGENA. Monday, January 31, 2022, 08:13



The Apparition of Jesus to Mary Magdalene Group, of the Brotherhood of the Resurrected, named the president of the Cartagena Port Authority, Yolanda Muñoz Gómez, godmother of the 75th anniversary of its foundation in a ceremony held on Friday at the church of Santa María de Funny.

Muñoz thanked the group for its appointment and stressed that “it brings me even closer to the feeling of Holy Week in Cartagena in a year where the group celebrates three quarters of a century of dedication and tenacity to take out the procession that is characterized by the splendor, light, flower, color and order, and that celebrates the most important moment of our Christian faith: the Resurrection of Our Lord».

Since 2012, the Port Police have escorted the ‘Lemon Tree’ throne. and in the same act the pennant was blessed with the shields of the body, the group and the Charity Hospital, embroidered in black velvet, which the agents will carry in this year’s procession.