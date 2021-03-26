The Government of Spain has made public this Friday, through the Official State Gazette (BOE), the declarations of assets of all ministers and senior executive officers. A document in which The state of the accounts of politicians in the Region of Murcia is shown such as José Vélez, Government delegate in the Community, and Pedro Saura, Secretary of State for Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda, among others.

The president of the Cartagena Port Authority, Yolanda muñoz, treasures the highest patrimony among the highest positions in the Region, with 228,398 euros in real estate, insurance and pensions and what is called ‘other assets’, plus 6,000 euros in the bank. However, it also has the largest volume of debt: 224,000 euros.

He is closely followed by government delegate, who declares 165,369 euros in real estate, 14,979.64 euros in his bank account, 15,490 euros in life insurance and pension plans and another 18,000 euros in ‘other assets’. In the case of Vélez, its liabilities amount to 51,617 euros.

The third rung is occupied by Susana hernandez, Deputy President of Sainsel, who has the largest bank account with 37,465 euros. In addition, it declares real estate worth 50,993.94 euros, life insurance and pension plans amounting to 65,800.47 euros and another 16,000 in ‘other assets’. In your case, the debts amount to 75,329 euros. For his part, the Secretary of State for Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda, Pedro Saura, treasures assets valued at 114,979 euros, with 1,300 euros in the bank, and a liability of 32,878.97 euros.

The declaration of assets of the president of the board of directors of SAES, the socialist exporter Joaquin Lopez, sample the most ‘austere’ figures, with assets worth 41,200 euros in real estate, shares and insurance and pensions, in addition to 10,000 euros in his bank account. López also recognizes a liability of 77,000 euros.

Special mention deserves the ex-delegate of the Government in the Region, Francisco Jimenez, whose accounts are also listed in the BOE and are the largest of all the high positions of the Region in the Government. The current Secretary General of the Delegation declares a patrimony of 385,614 euros, of which 224,202 euros correspond to real estate, 61 euros to shares, 104,351 euros to life insurance and pension plans and 57,000 euros to your bank account. Jiménez also recognizes a debt of 81,650 euros.

Castells and Escrivá, the ministers with the greatest patrimony



In the accounts published in the BOE, the President of the Government Pedro Sánchez, declares more than half a million euros in real estate and insurance and pensions, in addition to another 73,000 euros in the bank, 5,500 euros in shares and another 27,000 in ‘other assets ‘. Figures very far from those of the Minister of Universities, Manuel Castells, who has a net worth of almost four million euros, two of them in real estate. Follow him Jose Luis Escrivá, Minister of Inclusion, Social Security and Migrations, with a net worth of more than 1.8 million, with 255,522 in life insurance and pension plans.

Pablo Iglesias declares an equity of 539,000 euros -beating the three vice-presidents- and a debt of 231,156 euros, while the Minister of Equality, Irene Montero, has about 630,000 euros, of which 107,420 are deposited in a checking or savings account. The Iglesias-Montero marriage triples the leader of the Executive.