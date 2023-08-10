Yolanda Medina, a close friend of Leysi Suárez, indicated that the singer is not going through a good emotional moment after the spread of the infidelity committed by her husband. In addition, she recounted details of the conversation she had with the former dancer when she found out about the ampay. “Sister, look, don’t worry. I’m trying to be calm (…) I will heal wounds, I have to eat them”narrated the leader of Beautiful soul.

On the other hand, Medina did not hesitate to comment on jamie la torrehusband of Leysi Suárez, who was seen on the program ‘Magaly TV, la firme’ passing the night in an apartment with an unknown young woman. “I had him as a perfect man, he had respect for him. He is a person who does not deserve someone who has given him so much,” the singer stated emphatically.

Leysi Suárez ends with Jaime La Torre after ampay

The former dancer spoke on social networks through a statement and remarked that her sentimental relationship with Jaime La Torre ended. In addition, she mentioned that she will continue to focus on her work and taking care of her little girl. “I’m sorry to say that my relationship ends today. Please, I ask for respect for my youngest daughter and family. Also, tell you that I will continue with my already agreed presentations and my radio program,” said the radio host.

Statement by Leysi Suárez. Photo: Instagram capture

