Yolanda Medina He changed his version of the story of Pamela Franco and Christian Cueva this Tuesday, February 13. Let us remember that he previously emphatically denied that the singer and the footballer had any romantic link; However, she rectified her statements and confirmed that she did know about the relationship that Franco and Cueva had in 2018. In addition, he also sent a message to Pamela López.

What message did Yolanda Medina send to Pamela López?

The cumbia singer gave his opinion on the separation of Pamela López and Christian Cueva after 15 years of relationship and three of marriage. On the set of 'América hoy', Yolanda argued that López should judge Cueva in the same way as she did with Pamela Franco.

“I want to say two things to Mrs. López. First, we as women must have a little more self-love, yes? All women know what you feel and the pain you feel when there is betrayal involved. The only thing I can tell you is that, just as you judged Pamela, also judge your husband. The person you are suddenly looking for is not Pamela. Don't look for Pamela,” held.

What did Yolanda Medina say about Pamela Franco?

Yolanda Medina surprised by revealing that she was aware from the beginning about the relationship between Pamela Franco and Christian Cueva. She even assured that she repeatedly advised the 'And I'll return' interpreter to put that romance aside.

“I always knew about that relationship. I have been one of the people who always advised Pamela. I told her: 'That's not it, that man is married, a cynic. That man is playing with the honor of his family.' The chats that Pamela showed were conclusive that he did not love his wife, because that's how a liar is, “ he said live.

What did Pamela López say about Pamela Franco's statements?

After the interview he gave Pamela Franco live on 'Mande qué mande', Pamela López shared an extensive message in which she hinted at her opinion on the cumbia singer's statements.

“For example, after having brutally beaten a person, we can see a psychopath crying and think that he is faking it. They can be real tears, real feelings, but not because of the pain caused to another person, but because of the possible consequences. What this can have on their life: the possible complaint, going through arrest, the possible repercussions on their reputation. They don't cry because of the pain caused, they cry because this can be a problem for them and their future plans, because this represents an obstacle in achieving your goals… There are definitely women who do not represent me. Not even Pilate used that much soap!” López wrote on his Instagram.

Pamela López attacked Pamela Franco after her words in 'Mande qué mande'. Photo: Pamela López/Instagram

