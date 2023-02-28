yesterday morning Yolanda’s body, 30 years old, was foundin a vacant land near the Zacatlán Bus Stationin the state of Puebla.

He Yolanda’s murder is the 9th femicide in the state of Puebla so far this year. A cyclist was the one who found the body of the female with visible traces of sexual violence.

The report was attended by police officers from the Citizen Security Secretariat, who secured the place and paramedics made the corresponding assessment.

According to the Puebla newspaper Página Negra, the victim presented blows and traces of sexual violence and the removal of the corpse was carried out by elements of the State Attorney General’s Office and later transferred to the Forensic Service to perform the legal necropsy.

It turned out that the woman, from the State of Mexico, went to Zacatlán to meet a person. The murder of Yolanda in Zacatlán is the 9th femicide so far in 2023 in Puebla.

