The plaque in homage to Yolanda Gómez, in a park in Madrid, after being vandalized in 2018.

The family of Yolanda González, the militant of the Socialist Workers Party (PST) and who was tortured and murdered in 1980 by the Spanish Basque Battalion in Madrid, has published a letter on social networks this Friday asking for respect his status as a victim of terrorism. The letter comes after the Prosecutor’s Office objected that the far-right convicted of these acts, Luis Henrique Hellín, was the expert chosen by the defense of the suspended president of Parliament, Laura Borràs, in the case against her for dividing public contracts in favor of a friend and is awaiting trial in the Superior Court of Justice of Catalonia. Asier, the brother of the woman falsely accused of being an ETA member, has lamented that public personalities go to Hellín’s services and has recalled that in 2013 they already denounced that Hellín had worked for the Ministry of the Interior, an organization that later promised not to tell again with your services. The convicted has also acted as an expert in cases of the National High Court.

Asier has wanted to make clear the “feeling of indignation and fed up” of the family after learning that, “once again”, a political personality charged in a corruption case goes to the services of the murderer of the young woman to “refute evidence” provided for the accusation. Borràs’s lawyer, Gonzalo Boye, hired Hellín because of his recognized experience as a computer expert, something in which he specialized after leaving prison in the 1990s and after changing his name. The former member of the new force was sentenced to 43 years in prison but only spent 14 years behind bars in the Jaén 2 center. The main evidence against the leader of Junts is precisely some emails in which she allegedly gives instructions to her friend Isaías Herrero on how to do the fractionation. She has never acknowledged that these emails are hers.

In the past, Hellín has also served as an expert in the National High Court. Boye has denounced on Twitter the double yardstick of the prosecutor’s office, which has argued before the TSJC that the “reliability and credibility” of the expert report is conditioned by the serious crimes committed. For the lawyer, what he has not sat well are the conclusions that have been reached. Borràs, who has always wanted to show himself as the champion against the extreme right, has not given the order to remove Hellín from the defending team. The Prosecutor’s Office requests six years in prison and 21 years of disqualification for the leader of Junts for crimes of prevarication and false documentation.

The family assures that the expert “has never shown a hint of repentance” for his crimes and that he did not serve the full sentence that was imposed on him at the time. He even managed to escape to Paraguay, recalls the letter, the country to which he was requested in extradition. “In 2013 we were also aware that the Ministry of the Interior had spent years paying for Hellín’s services to train members of the State security forces and bodies in forensic techniques of espionage and computer tracking and collaborating in judicialized cases.” According to the victim’s brother, the Government then gave explanations and promised them “that it would not happen again.”

It has been 22 years since the PST militant was officially recognized as a victim of terrorism. For the family, the fact of hiring her murderer is a lack of respect for her memory and for this reason they urge “any political representative and institutional body to act at all times with minimum levels of ethics and human values” .

What affects the most is what happens closest. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

You can follow EL PAÍS Catalunya at Facebook Y Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter