The forgation of almost 30% of the debt of the Autonomous Communities “has to take a tax conditionality” and “makes no sense if it is not guaranteed that future debt will not be accumulated above what the … fiscal rules ». Thus, the Independent Fiscal Authority (Airef) was shown last Friday with respect to the ERC Pact with the Ministry of Finance, which has now extended to all autonomous communities and that on Thursday received the approval of the Fiscal and Financial Policy Council despite the proposal of the PP communities.

The government, very dignified and without a minimum of modesty, criticizes the PP and its regional governments for not supporting this debt remove, which, they say, goes against the interests of the citizens of their communities. But did they really expect another reaction? Does anyone not normal what has happened? First, the Government is committed to ERC to a Quito of the Catalan debt of 15,000 million in exchange for its support for the investiture of Sánchez. Almost two years later, he agrees with this match of 17,000 million, and so that the other autonomies do not get very angry, they extend it to the rest with a formula that benefits Catalonia and those who the Executive wants. On the one hand, as Sánchez has put his vice president María Jesús Montero at the head of the Andalusian PSOE, he places Andalusia as the autonomy most benefited by the remove, even ahead of Catalonia. In this way, it puts a trap to Juanma Moreno, which is difficult for him to reject the condonation and conceal privileges to Catalonia.

On the other hand, it uses a formula that also benefits Castilla-La Mancha, the community that governs the most critical socialist baron with the assignments to Sánchez’s independence. And finally, to close the circle, it includes a formula, that economists and airf themselves criticize, and that, instead of rewarding who has managed well, both on the side of income and for expenses, Apply a purely ideological measureto punish Madrid and the autonomies of the PP, which is to reward those who have uploaded the IRPF, which does not have absolutely any economic or technical sense. And still, Mrs. Montero intended that the PP barons divided, lower their heads and said ‘yes Bwana’ to that aberrant blackmail, which not only will not solve the financing problems of the communities, especially the worst treated by the current system, such as Murcia and the Valencian Community, but will have a pernicious effect on the control of public accounts. Fedea says that the proposal must be valued “very negatively” for two reasons, first because it is discouraged that communities have a minimal fiscal discipline, and second, for “the very debatable territorial distribution of aid.”

Fedea points out, that a debt forgiveness could make sense “if used to correct past inequities, compensating accumulated infinance over time by certain territories” during the validity of the financing model. But that is not what has happened.

In the end with this proposal, what the government intends, apart from fulfilling its commitments with Catalan independence to be able to continue in Moncloa, is that All Spaniards remain with the Catalan debtand to hide with some more and without solving the main problem, which remains the undefinancing of some autonomies.

Almost a third of autonomic debt

The Government Pact with ERC passes through the State assumes more than 83,000 million of the autonomous debt of the more than 300,000 with which it closed 2023. The most indebted community, Catalonia, with almost 86,000 million euros, will be one of the main beneficiaries of the Quita.