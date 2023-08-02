The leader of Sumar, Yolanda Díaz, spoke to the media during the election day of 23-J. Sergio Perez (EFE)

In full negotiations to form the Congress Table and put together an investiture majority that allows the re-election of Pedro Sánchez as President of the Government, Yolanda Díaz has launched this Wednesday a proposal to make possible the use of the co-official languages ​​in the Lower House. In a nod to the nationalist parties, on whose vote the governability of the country depends, and consistent with Sumar’s program, the leader of the left-wing coalition recovers a parliamentary initiative of the ERC, PNV and the Plural Group debated in June 2022: reform article 6 of the regulation, which defines the rights of deputies, to guarantee that they can also express themselves in the official languages ​​of their autonomous communities of origin, as is already the case in the Senate. During an interview early this Wednesday on TVE, the acting second vice president made it clear that talks with both the different parties in Congress and the PSOE (for the formation of the Government) are underway. The day before, the deputy general secretary of the Socialists, María Jesús Montero, had emphasized that her party was the one “in charge of contacting the different groups.”

“The PSOE will negotiate, just as I negotiate with the President of the Government,” Díaz responded when asked directly about this matter. The head of Labor has requested “discretion in the negotiations” that are being carried out with other formations of the Chamber. “Sometimes people are important and here Mr. [Jaume] Asens is, as the PSOE knows”, he has defended. The leader of Sumar has emphasized that from her party they are “overturned” in the investiture negotiation and has warned of the consequences if they do not come to fruition. “No one is interested in the existence of an electoral repetition. The formation that allows it will be punished by the citizens. People are having a hard time ”, she considered.

More information

The leader has also referred to the contacts with the Socialists, noting that there is a team already designated to address the negotiations on the content of the government agreement that “coordinates” the Secretary of State for Social Rights, Nacho Álvarez. “The first thing is what we are going to do and, when we have it, we will advance in the who”, he has dispatched to avoid talking about specific portfolios and emphasize the importance that the next legislature attaches to the program.

In his speech on public television, Díaz wanted to announce his proposal to reform the regulations of Congress and make possible the use of co-official languages. “This is progress towards a country that is plural, diverse and that wins rights for the different identities that we have”, stated the vice president, who made this issue one of the axes of her campaign, practicing bilingualism in the rallies deployed throughout the territory. Sumar’s electoral program advocates that “linguistic plurality” is not limited to the autonomous communities with their own language and establishes that “its promotion and use must extend to the whole of Spain and its institutions, as well as the EU framework”.

According to sources from Sumar, the regulations of the lower house must provide for the “simultaneous interpretation” of these languages. “After already requesting the Government to use the co-official languages ​​in the European Parliament, and after the first steps already taken in the Senate [desde 2010 la Cámara alta ampara el “normal uso oral y escrito de cualquiera de las lenguas que tengan el carácter de oficiales en alguna Comunidad Autónoma”, para lo que cuenta con la colaboración de intérpretes-traductores]the new legislature must begin to guarantee that the official languages ​​can also be used in Congress, protecting and giving visibility to the linguistic plurality of our country”, they consider.

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

The federal coordinator of Izquierda Unida and Minister of Consumption, Alberto Garzón, welcomed the initiative hours later, stating on social networks that the results of the last elections are an “opportunity” to advance in the institutional recognition of “plurinationality”. “This proposal by Yolanda Díaz is essential and goes in the right direction,” he points out.

The request has been a constant for several legislatures by different parliamentary groups and in this phase of talks to negotiate an eventual investiture for Sánchez it is a gesture towards the nationalist formations, on which the majority depends to revalidate the coalition government, Fundamentally the Catalan ERC and Junts, more reticent to begin with. On Tuesday it was María Jesús Montero who proposed a new way to talk, by putting on the table the “urgent” reform of the regional financing system, an issue that after almost a decade of delay could not be resolved in any case in the next weeks. Díaz has also advocated this Wednesday for “more financing”, but through fiscal remodeling. “From Sumar we are working with the PSOE in the negotiation of a government agreement. For Sumar, the contents are very important. We want more and better. More labor rights, more public health, more public education. More financing, we said it in the campaign, which has to come hand in hand with a profound reform of public revenue ”, she indicated.

Relationship with Podemos

“All the formations are going to comply with the agreement they have signed with Sumar”, the vice president has been emphatic, dispelling the ghost of a possible split in the party group headed by Ione Belarra. Díaz has avoided getting into controversy with Podemos, which in the last week has warned that its five deputies, (to a total of 31) must have “political autonomy” in the next legislature. “I don’t work like that,” she replied. “These days I am having meetings with all the political formations that put Sumar on and I have spoken with the general secretary of Podemos,” she added without giving further details. The political force founded by Pablo Iglesias is demanding a place at the negotiating table with the PSOE, a presence in a future government and the ability to choose its representatives.