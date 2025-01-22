Yolanda Díaz will tour Spain to smooth out the parliamentary negotiation for the reduction of working hours

Yolanda Díaz will visit up to six territories in Spain in the coming months in a round of events with which she seeks to promote the reduction of working hours in public opinion, which if everything goes according to her ministry’s plans will go to the Council in the coming weeks. of Ministers. The second vice president will go through communities with important political weight such as Andalusia, Catalonia or Madrid, where she also seeks to convene social agents and begin to unravel the complicated parliamentary puzzle that she needs to carry out this reform.

Once the debate within the Government has been settled, after a few weeks of intense clash with the PSOE, Díaz will embark on the next step to make the reduction of the working day to 37.5 hours a week, his star promise of the campaign, a reality. electoral. To do this, it will begin next Thursday the 30th in Gijón and then visit Catalonia, Andalusia, the Valencian Community, Navarra, Galicia and Madrid, in a battery of events with which it also aims to regroup the coalition parties and in which the movements will be social organizations and unions.

Although this is an initiative promoted by Díaz as second vice president of the Government, Sumar wants to involve the entire political space in this route, which is why she has invited the formations that make up the coalition to her events. The route will in fact begin in Gijón, in an event in which Ovidio Zapico, housing counselor in Asturias and leader of Izquierda Unida in that autonomous community, will participate. The route is focused on reducing the working day but will also serve as a speaker to raise other issues that are on Sumar’s political agenda, such as housing in this case or the interprofessional minimum wage.

One of the important stops on this carousel of events will be Andalusia. Sources from Sumar recognize that this territory is of vital importance due to the volume of population that will be affected there by the reduction in working hours and because it is also a community with a significant presence of the agricultural sector, which will especially benefit from the reform. who has work on his hands. But the coalition does not hide the important political weight that this territory has, in the midst of forming alliances on the left for the next elections, which if everything goes as planned will be in 2026, the first electoral exam of the new cycle.

Like practically any law in this legislature, the reduction of working hours encounters a special obstacle in Junts. Although Díaz assures that she maintains contact with Carles Puigdemont to try to convince him to vote in favor of this text when it reaches Congress, the Minister of Labor will travel on this route to Catalonia to push the reform. There he will call the unions but he also plans to meet with the Catalan employers’ association, to try to open a means of pressure on the independentists.

Sumar’s idea is that this route also serves to once again transmit an image of unity in the political space, which is why it will call on the leaders of the different forces that make it up, many of them precisely with territorial roots, such as the comuns or Más Madrid. The coalition is happy with last week’s event at the Ortega y Gasset Foundation, in which party leaders participated for the first time since September. Díaz wants to maintain that dynamic and that is why he will surround himself in these events with the forces and the unions.