The leader of Sumar, Yolanda Díaz, during her speech this Saturday at the Los Verdes summit in Madrid.

Yolanda Díaz has demanded this Saturday the construction of a coalition Executive with the PSOE that advances the social agenda in the next legislature. “We are not going to be in the Government to conform, we want more. The challenge is equality. And although the lord [Alberto Núñez] Feijóo lies more than he talks and it is true that we have reduced inequality in Spain, everything remains to be done,” said the leader of Sumar, without diminishing the criticism of the president of the PP, at the closing ceremony of the Green Social Summit, the summit that has been held since Friday in Madrid and that has served to make visible the closeness of its project with the European Greens. Looking ahead to the elections next June, the acting second vice president has also advocated “reaching out to launch a great wave of progress throughout Europe” and creating a transversal “historical bloc” that defeats the extreme right. Díaz has also disfigured the PP’s attitude towards the altercation that socialist parliamentarian Óscar Puente suffered a day before. “We have seen the worst side of the right and the extreme right. They are already confused. The face of a PP that is not that it does not condemn, is that it endorses that a deputy can be harassed by a deeply violent person,” she reproached.

Without mentioning anything about the conversations with Junts or ERC or the “discomfort” of her party with the latest step taken by the independentistas in the Parliament by linking their support for a hypothetical investiture of Pedro Sánchez with the holding of a referendum, the leader de Sumar has confidently stated that “there will be a progressive coalition government”, although she has vindicated some of her main bets in the negotiation with the PSOE. “Sumar’s contribution to the Government of Spain has to do with the issues that concern people,” he noted before mentioning the reduction in working hours, the increase in the minimum wage, the approval of a law that regulates maximum working hours. on waiting lists for public health or the fight against climate change, “anticipating” Spain’s commitments to reduce CO2 emissions from 2050 to 2030. “A Government that ensures that economic, racial, sexual, linguistic and whatever type. And I say this in Madrid, which makes education a place of intolerable segregation,” she criticized in the Community governed by the popular Isabel Díaz Ayuso.

The vice president celebrated Feijóo’s “failure” on Friday in the investiture debate and contrasted the noise of PP and Vox with the “useful politics” that, she claims, Sumar practices. “We are going to defend the Spain of coexistence, hope and we relegate to them the Spain of revenge,” she concluded in an event in which, among others, the leader of Catalonia in Comú Ada Colau also participated. Díaz has also stated that on Monday he will tell the head of state in the round of consultations that the policy “is about raising salaries, improving pensions, ending precariousness, talking about hospital emergencies, the lack of pediatricians or young people.” that they can emancipate themselves.”

Debate not yet resolved

Just over eight months before the European elections (they are held on June 9) and with parties within the Sumar coalition that belong to different political families in the European Chamber (those common to Los Verdes and Podemos and IU to La Izquierda), Díaz has defended the right to understand each other through difference: “We have to beat them [a la derecha y la extrema derecha] adding a lot, loving each other a lot. Taking into account that politics serves to fix people’s problems, understanding that democracy is diversity, and we have the right to think differently, but placing people’s lives at the center. By adding a lot in Spain, and in Europe, we are going to turn that wave of hope into a great project of European transformation,” he stated before a debate – that of the lists and formations that will make up Sumar in these elections – not yet resolved. “We can win and to win we have to shake hands, to walk together, to form a historic bloc from the progressive people, the world of work, unionism, from the green formations,” he insisted in his last intervention before closing the summit.