Pablo Iglesias already has his ‘candidate’ to lead the political project of United We Can. Following his decision to leave the coalition government to contest the presidency of the Community of Madrid to Isabel Díaz Ayuso, Iglesias has chosen Yolanda Diaz to occupy his position in the second vice-presidency of the Executive and, also, as a possible candidate of the purple formation in the next general elections.

In a video broadcast on social networks, Iglesias explained that “the people of the left in this country have to encourage and support Yolanda so that, if she so decides and if the militancy of the organizations wants it, she is the candidate of United We Can in the next general elections.

Consulted sources explain that, in addition to the militancy, the movement must be approved by the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, aware that his Minister of Labor is highly valued among Socialist voters. In other words, it can be a tough electoral competitor. And so also Pablo Iglesias hopes. “She may be the next president of the Government,” he bet in the video with which he has made his decision known.

Despite everything, no major obstacles are expected in this regard. Despite some disagreements with ministers of the PSOE, such as with the third vice president and Minister of Economic Affairs, Nadia Calviño, the Minister of Labor has always maintained a low profile on congressional political ‘screaming’. Something that likes in the socialist environment, by contributing that less aggressive spirit than Pablo Iglesias to the coalition government.

Communist card



Yolanda Díaz, a labor lawyer by profession, came to the Government with broad support from Podemos for her firm defense of workers’ rights in her past linked to unionism in Ferrol, the region where she was born in 1971.

His father, Suso Díaz, was a communist leader and general secretary of CCOO Galicia. The minister herself was a member of the Galician communist party and the United Left, although her ideas align more with those of Pablo Iglesias than with those of Alberto Garzón. In fact, he left the military in the party of the now Minister of Consumption after the failed elections of April 2019, due to disagreements with the top management.

Her friendship with Pablo Iglesias was forged during the Galician elections of 2012, in which she was elected deputy of Parliament under the advice of the hitherto leader of United We Can. There he served as deputy spokesman until the 2016 general elections, when he made the leap to the Congress of Deputies. After passing through various commissions, she was finally chosen to occupy the Labor portfolio in January 2020. A personal commitment by Iglesias with which she also managed to cover important fronts in her proposal, such as satisfying the unions or the very fact of place a woman for a top-notch position.

Consensus work



During the year of the pandemic, Díaz has been consolidated as a rising value due to the ‘leg’ of United We Can within the Government, with other ministries promoted by the purple (Consumption, Equality and Universities) with fewer powers to manage the health crisis.

His face has been common in press conferences after the Councils of Ministers in which key decisions have been made to alleviate the impact of the coronavirus on the economy of families and companies. The moderation of his speech and, above all, the attitude of consensus for which he has opted for throughout these months, has sat well not only within a government divided by strong internal tensions, but also between employers and unions, such as and as has been reflected in the agreements reached within the framework of social dialogue. All seated at the same table to carry out important agreements in the midst of the global economic crisis.

The first of these, and one of the most important, was the rise in Minimum Interprofessional Salary (SMI), which cost Díaz more than a ‘tug of war’ with Calviño, as well as with businessmen, strong advocates that such a measure would end up damaging job creation.

Finally, and faster than expected, the Government approved expanding the SMI to 950 euros, with the intention of placing it at 60% of the average salary at the end of the legislature. That is, it reaches 1,200 euros by then.

Another major milestone in which the Ministry of Labor has played a leading role has been the approval of the temporary employment regulation files (ERTE), as well as the successive extensions, to weather the impact of the crisis. One of the measures, together with the credits guaranteed by the Official Credit Institute (ICO), in which there has been greater consensus when it comes to pointing out its effectiveness in preventing a wave of business closures even more serious than the current one.

To this important plan, which the Government extended until May 31 of this year, other achievements agreed upon within the social dialogue should be added, such as the telework law, in which Yolanda Díaz once again demonstrated her ability to negotiate in the face of the emphatic refusal of employers to face points such as the assumption of part of the costs of employees who work from home.

Finally, Díaz’s team gave in part of their initial aspirations so that the negotiations between company and worker for this compensation of expenses were finally voluntary and bilateral. A step back that was enough for employers like CEOE and Cepyme give their approval to the new regulation.

The Department of Labor is now also working on the labour reform, which will be a key element in the arrival of the European funds that Brussels has positioned as the red line, together with the pension reform, so that everything goes as planned in the distribution.